Man, 43, charged after Auchterarder ‘stabbing’

Police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with an alleged stabbing in Auchterarder.
Armed officers were called to a “disturbance” on the town’s Sydney Crescent on Monday afternoon.
A 34-year-old man was seriously injured.
Police have now confirmed a man is due in court over the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was seriously injured during a disturbance in Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder.
“Emergency services were called around 3.10pm on Monday, and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The 43-year-old man is due to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”