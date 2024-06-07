Man, 43, charged after Auchterarder ‘stabbing’

Police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with an alleged stabbing in Auchterarder.

Armed officers were called to a “disturbance” on the town’s Sydney Crescent on Monday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured.

Police have now confirmed a man is due in court over the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a man was seriously injured during a disturbance in Sydney Crescent, Auchterarder.

“Emergency services were called around 3.10pm on Monday, and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 43-year-old man is due to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”