Woman taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Forteviot

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A9 near Forteviot.

The two-vehicle collision happened just before 3.30pm on Tuesday, near the Perthshire village.

The woman’s condition is not known.

One person was issued with a conditional offer for a road traffic offence following the crash.

The road was closed in both directions for around an hour as a result of the crash but has since re-opened.

Woman taken to Ninewells Hospital

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Tuesday officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Forteviot.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“One person was issued with a conditional offer for a road traffic offence.”