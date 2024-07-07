Invergowrie takeaway boss reveals reason for Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un sign

An Invergowrie shopkeeper has explained the reasons for having a sign featuring Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un outside his takeaway.

Azaad, located on Main Street, have a board featuring the scandal-hit former US president and North Korean leader enjoying a burger outside their branch.

The takeaway’s manager Amar Salimi told The Courier why he keeps the board outside his business.

He said: “We had a fire a few years ago. Somehow, the sign survived so we kept it.

“It’s a picture of them with burgers and we don’t do burgers anymore but it’s more sentimental than anything else.”

Donald Trump sign seen in Invergowrie

Amar admitted that the sign gets a lot of attention from passers-by.

He said: “We get a lot of comments, a lot of people stop and take pictures.

“It started as a joke a few years ago when I asked the printer to put some models on the board as we were promoting burgers at the time.

“They made it a joke but I liked it.”