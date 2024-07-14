Men in lumberjack shirts raid Perth yard

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men wearing “lumberjack style shirts” broke into a locked yard in Perth.

Around 3.15pm on Saturday, two men forced entry to a locked yard in the Glenearn Road area of the city but left when they were disturbed.

They are described as both wearing “lumberjack style shirts” and left in a white long wheel base high rise Ford Transit van which had the registration plates removed.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen the men on Saturday to get in touch.

Public urged to come forward

Constable Neil Munro said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area in the area on Saturday afternoon who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2248 of Saturday, 13 July, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”