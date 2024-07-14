Men in lumberjack shirts raid Perth yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in lumberjack shirts raid Perth yard

The men forced entry before leaving in a van with registration plates removed.

By Laura Devlin
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men wearing “lumberjack style shirts” broke into a locked yard in Perth.

Around 3.15pm on Saturday, two men forced entry to a locked yard in the Glenearn Road area of the city but left when they were disturbed.

They are described as both wearing “lumberjack style shirts” and left in a white long wheel base high rise Ford Transit van which had the registration plates removed.

Officers are now urging anyone who may have seen the men on Saturday to get in touch.

Public urged to come forward

Constable Neil Munro said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area in the area on Saturday afternoon who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from any members of the public with private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2248 of Saturday, 13 July, 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

