Meat delivery van sandwiched between wall and railing after Perth crash

A driver has been given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into a wall in Perth.

Officers were called to the Dundee Road area of the city on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a one vehicle crash.

The van appears to be a meat delivery vehicle from Pak Poultry – a Glasgow-based firm offering halal products.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the incident show the van sandwiched between a railing and the wall – which appears to back on to a residential garden.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash but police say the driver of the van, a 30 year-old male, has been penalised.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 5.45pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of one car crash on Dundee Road, Perth.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“A 30-year-old man was issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.”