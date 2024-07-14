Meat delivery van sandwiched between wall and railing after Perth crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Meat delivery van sandwiched between wall and railing after Perth crash

Pictures show the vehicle stuck on the pavement after the incident.

By Laura Devlin
The driver of the van has been penalised after the crash. Image: Supplied.
The driver of the van has been penalised after the crash. Image: Supplied.

A driver has been given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into a wall in Perth.

Officers were called to the Dundee Road area of the city on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a one vehicle crash.

The van appears to be a meat delivery vehicle from Pak Poultry – a Glasgow-based firm offering halal products.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the incident show the van sandwiched between a railing and the wall – which appears to back on to a residential garden.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash but police say the driver of the van, a 30 year-old male, has been penalised.

The can appeared to have mounted the pavement. Image: Supplied.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 5.45pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of one car crash on Dundee Road, Perth.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries reported.

“A 30-year-old man was issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with a road traffic offence.”

