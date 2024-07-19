Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in break-in at Perth convenience store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in break-in at Perth convenience store

"Rewind Festival is on so it's a massive weekend for us and it's started off like this."

By Chloe Burrell
Usman Ali Sultan.
Owner of Day-Today, Usman Ali Sultan. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

“Expensive” alcohol, cigarettes and around £1,000 in cash have been stolen in an early morning break-in at a Perth shop.

Day-Today on Dunkeld Road, Muirton was broken into at around 4.40am on Friday.

Owner Usman Ali Sultan received a phone call to tell him that his shop had been plundered and that the front door window had been smashed completely.

Mr Sultan, 43, told The Courier that this is the worst incident to have taken place at the Perth shop in his 15 years as owner.

Usman Ali Sultan.
Usman Ali Sultan has been left “disappointed” by the break-in. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

He said: “We didn’t get in the shop until about 10.30am.

“They took all of our top-shelf expensive alcohol and just emptied the cigarette cabinet.

“It’s happened three times before but this is the worst.

“As part of the council’s grand design for this area, they wanted all these shops to be the same so they didn’t want shutters on them.

Perth shop raided in early morning break-in

“The other shops don’t have what we have in terms of stock holding so they’re going to have to put shutters on.

“They took the till as well, which had maybe about £1,000 takings in it but the police recovered that.”

Usman said that the shop is a “community store” and a lot of locals have been left disappointed after the incident.

“We have a lot of locals and they’re all really disappointed.” Usman continued.

“We took over in 2009 so we’ve been here nearly 15 years so everybody knows us.

“We’re always trying to be proactive in terms of the community so we’re always out there trying to make sure our customers get what they want and helping the elderly.

“A lot of them have felt the impact as they couldn’t get in here in the morning – especially the workers.

“It’s a double blow because we couldn’t open up and then we lost trade.

“It’s Friday today and Rewind Festival is on so it’s a massive weekend for us and it’s started off like this.

“It’s been a really bad day and business is tough anyway. This is the last thing we need.

“I’m really disappointed, to be honest.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40am on Friday, July 19, 2024, we received a report of a break-in at a shop premises in Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Crido's in Perth.
Pair reported after 'dine-and-dash' at Perth city centre restaurant
Stagecoach bus receives parking ticket on Mill Street
Stagecoach anger after Perth council serves £100 fine because bus was at a bus…
The Anglers Inn in Guildtown.
Guildtown hotel closes its pub as tenants leave after less than five months
Pigeons standing beside muddy base of South Inch pond, drained of water
Council urged to act fast as Perth's South Inch pond runs dry
The corner of Mill Street and South Methven Street in Perth.
Three charged after 'serious' assault in Perth city centre leaves man in hospital
Tree at centre of dispute.
Auchterarder neighbour row over 14m-high tree will be settled by Scottish Government
John Burgess at the fence which Perth and Kinross Council want removed.
Perth pensioner fears for privacy due to council's fence removal order
16
James being helped into the cockpit by Sam Jacob and Neil Hellier from Spitfires.com
Perthshire's James, 94, finally flies in Spitfire 72 years after mending the iconic plane
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross.
Rubbish could pile up in Perth and Kinross, Stirling and Fife as waste staff…
Finlay Anderson
Intoxicated thief found on Kinross hotel roof with mini-fridge

Conversation