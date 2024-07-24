Scone care home where residents enjoy concerts given rare top marks by inspectors

A Scone care home has received top marks across every category after an inspection.

Robert Douglas Memorial Home achieved 6 out of 6 in each section, including resident’s wellbeing, leadership, staff and planning of care.

Following a visit from the Care Inspectorate, the home has been deemed “welcoming and homely” with warm interactions between the staff and residents.

Residents are able to enjoy concerts and visiting performers regularly attend the home.

Food served to residents was also branded “excellent”.

Residents able to enjoy concerts at Scone care home

The report said: “Meal times were a sociable experience and people enjoyed their meals in a calm and unhurried environment.

“People we spoke with were very complimentary about the food; comments included ‘the food is excellent’ and ‘all the meals are homemade and nutritious’.

“The chef knew people’s likes and dislikes, people were involved in menu planning and there was always a choice.

“When people needed assistance, they were supported with dignity and patience.”

The report also highlighted the staff’s ability to provide a “high standard of care” with residents benefitting from care plans that were written with “warmth and respect”.

The report continued: “Staff knew people well, and they worked as a team in order to provide a high standard of care.

“Members of staff we spoke with were knowledgeable in their role and were clear about their responsibilities.

“There were sufficient staff on duty to support patient and meaningful interactions, and staff numbers were continuously assessed in order to take account of people’s changing needs and the complexity of their care and support.

“This attention to the number and skill mix of staff helped ensure people received compassionate care that remained appropriate to their needs.”

The report added that “positive” relationships between residents, their family and staff enabled “honest and sensitive” discussions.

“It is important that people, with their representatives, have opportunities to discuss and agree how they would like to be supported at end of life”, the report said.

“We saw excellent end of life care plans that documented people’s individual needs and wishes and provided instruction for staff as to where and how they wished to be cared for at end of life.”

Care home receives ‘excellent’ marks across the board

Other highlights to come from the inspection include:

A focus on supporting people to maintain their independence and autonomy

Monthly newsletter provided to family and friends with information on current and future events

Accidents and incidents were managed well

Staff provided with regular support

Robert Douglas Memorial Home has been contacted for comment.