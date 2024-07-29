Dunkeld bakery Livvi’s expands to open branch in Inchture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld bakery Livvi’s expands to open branch in Inchture

Owner Heather McDermid says the new space is "perfect".

By Chloe Burrell
Heather McDermid.
Heather McDermid has opened a Livvi's in Inchture. Image: Phil Hannah

A Dunkeld bakery is expanding its reach by opening a branch in Inchture.

Livvi’s Little Lunchbox opened in the Atholl Street area of the Perthshire town in 2020.

Owner Heather McDermid, 46, was unsure if the venture would take off due to opening during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But she revealed that the business has had “immense” support from the community.

She told The Courier how this inspired her to open her second bakery.

Livvi's Inchture staff Grace Reed (left) amd Payton Dolan.
Livvi’s Inchture staff Grace Reed (left) and Payton Dolan. Image: Phil Hannah

Livvi’s Inchture opened on July 27.

Heather said: “We opened during Covid-19 so we weren’t sure what was going to happen.

“But we’ve had immense support from the community.

“It was time to find another village to open a Livvi’s and Inchture presented itself.

“I was approached and told of a cracking building that was the former telephone exchange that would make a Livvi’s.

“It’s perfect and almost purpose-built.

“We want to be able to support the community like we do in Dunkeld by producing homemade products at a reasonable price for families.

“We have a great business but wouldn’t have it without the support of the community.”

Livvi's in Inchture.
Customers enjoying the new Livvi’s. Image: Phil Hannah
Croissants at Livvi's in Inchture.
A selection of the sweet treats on offer. Image: Phil Hannah

Livvi’s specialises in artisan sausage rolls, pies and sweet treats.

“We do all the baking but do occasionally outsource to get gluten-free products,” Heather continued.

“It’s amazing meeting new people everyday and also seeing the same faces come in.”

As well as the Livvi’s Little Lunchbox brand, Heather is also at the helm of another local Dunkeld business, May’s of Dunkeld.

