Dunkeld bakery Livvi’s expands to open branch in Inchture

A Dunkeld bakery is expanding its reach by opening a branch in Inchture.

Livvi’s Little Lunchbox opened in the Atholl Street area of the Perthshire town in 2020.

Owner Heather McDermid, 46, was unsure if the venture would take off due to opening during the Covid-19 lockdown.

But she revealed that the business has had “immense” support from the community.

She told The Courier how this inspired her to open her second bakery.

Livvi’s Inchture opened on July 27.

Heather said: “We opened during Covid-19 so we weren’t sure what was going to happen.

“But we’ve had immense support from the community.

“It was time to find another village to open a Livvi’s and Inchture presented itself.

“I was approached and told of a cracking building that was the former telephone exchange that would make a Livvi’s.

“It’s perfect and almost purpose-built.

“We want to be able to support the community like we do in Dunkeld by producing homemade products at a reasonable price for families.

“We have a great business but wouldn’t have it without the support of the community.”

Livvi’s specialises in artisan sausage rolls, pies and sweet treats.

“We do all the baking but do occasionally outsource to get gluten-free products,” Heather continued.

“It’s amazing meeting new people everyday and also seeing the same faces come in.”

As well as the Livvi’s Little Lunchbox brand, Heather is also at the helm of another local Dunkeld business, May’s of Dunkeld.