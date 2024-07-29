Oil painting worth more than £950 stolen from Blairgowrie charity shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil painting worth more than £950 stolen from Blairgowrie charity shop

Police have launched an investigation into the theft.

By Chloe Burrell
Cancer Research UK store in Blairgowrie.
A painting has been stolen from the Cancer Research UK shop in Blairgowrie. Image: Google Street View/Cancer Research Blairgowrie

A painting worth more than £950 has been stolen from a charity shop in Blairgowrie.

The oil painting, depicting the Basilica San Marco in Venice, was reportedly stolen from the window of the Cancer Research UK store last Thursday.

The art, painted in 1995 by Scottish artist Nigel Grounds, was marked up at £950 but is believed to be worth more.

Assistant manager of the Blairgowrie branch, Deborah Martin, hopes the painting will be returned.

The Basilica San Marco painting.
The Basilica San Marco painting. Image: Cancer Research Blairgowrie
The Basilica San Marco painting.
The painting was completed by Nigel Grounds. Image: Cancer Research Blairgowrie

She said: “Cancer Research UK is supported by committed customers and volunteers in shops across Scotland who help our staff to generate vital funds to support life-saving research.

“It’s hugely disappointing when thefts from our shops occur. The police were contacted after the painting was stolen and have launched an investigation.

“We would hope that it is still possible for the painting to be returned.

“The support of the community in and around Blairgowrie is extremely important to Cancer Research UK.

“Our work is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

