Oil painting worth more than £950 stolen from Blairgowrie charity shop

A painting worth more than £950 has been stolen from a charity shop in Blairgowrie.

The oil painting, depicting the Basilica San Marco in Venice, was reportedly stolen from the window of the Cancer Research UK store last Thursday.

The art, painted in 1995 by Scottish artist Nigel Grounds, was marked up at £950 but is believed to be worth more.

Assistant manager of the Blairgowrie branch, Deborah Martin, hopes the painting will be returned.

She said: “Cancer Research UK is supported by committed customers and volunteers in shops across Scotland who help our staff to generate vital funds to support life-saving research.

“It’s hugely disappointing when thefts from our shops occur. The police were contacted after the painting was stolen and have launched an investigation.

“We would hope that it is still possible for the painting to be returned.

“The support of the community in and around Blairgowrie is extremely important to Cancer Research UK.

“Our work is only possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.