Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire

The man is due to appear in court.

By Neil Henderson
B996 at Glenfarg.
The B996 at Glenfarg. Image: Google Street View

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a crash in Kinross-shire.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the B996 in Glenfarg at around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The man is due to appear in court.

The nature of the charge has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence following a single-vehicle crash on the B996 at Glenfarg.

“The incident happened around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

“The man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Glengarry Road, Perth.
9-year-old boy kicked by unknown man in Perth
Emil Pencierzynski crashed into a Crieff house.
Teen fined for crashing car into Crieff pensioner's living room in Storm Babet
Security footage of hooded man pouring liquid from a can over a car late at night
VIDEO: Perth family flee home after car torched in driveway
2
James Bremner and Lauren Rees outside Death's Door clinic on Auchterarder High Street
How Judy Murray’s Instagram praise rocketed Perthshire sports massage business
Perth Airport entrance
Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself in broad daylight near Perth Airport
Balnaguard stock image from Google Street View.jpg
Big emergency response to quad bike incident in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Octogenarian driver and a 'beacon of light'
The A9 near Dunkeld and Birnam ahead of dualling exhibition
Chance to find out more about latest stage of A9 dualling north of Perth
Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser launches party leader bid with brutal swipe at Douglas Ross
3
Dougie Law holding parking fine standing outside his home.
Disabled Perthshire OAP wins £100 pub parking fine fight