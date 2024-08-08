Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a crash in Kinross-shire.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the B996 in Glenfarg at around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

The man is due to appear in court.

The nature of the charge has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence following a single-vehicle crash on the B996 at Glenfarg.

“The incident happened around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

“The man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.”