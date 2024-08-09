Blairgowrie berry farmers turn unprofitable fields over to community

A Bairgowrie farming family are handing over their redundant blueberry fields to the local community.

Changing practices mean the crop at Ashgrove Mill is no longer worth harvesting commercially.

So for the third year in a row, the Thomson family are inviting locals onto their land to pick the berries – and earn money for good causes while they’re at it.

More than 60 community groups and charities have been assigned ‘pick your own’ mornings and afternoons at the farm, starting on Wednesday next week.

And it’s them, not the growers, who will pocket the proceeds from all of the blueberries harvested during those sessions.

Peter Thomson, whose family have grown raspberries, strawberries and other fruits here for more than 100 years, says it’s a joy to see the fields full of pickers again.

And the success of this initiative has softened the blow of giving up on the blueberries.

“The thought of pulling out the bushes seemed like such a waste,” he said.

“We didn’t have other plans for the land, so we thought this way someone else can benefit.”

Blairgowrie blueberries can’t compete with cheap imports

Peter and wife Melanie thought they were future-proofing the business when they switched their focus to blueberry production some years ago.

The raspberries and strawberries which were planted before Peter was born – and which had once put Blairgowrie on the map – were becoming increasingly unprofitable, due to rising costs and foreign imports.

At the time, blueberries were still perfect for the Scottish climate, ripening later than the English crop and extending the season in the shops.

But the advent of new varieties put paid to the Thomsons’ plans.

And now the blueberry market has also become swamped with cheaper – far less tasty – imports arriving from Peru to Zimbabwe.

The Thomsons’ focus now is on their cherry trees

But they’re happy to go on pruning and maintaining the blackberries for the benefit of their neighbours in Blairgowrie.

Melanie says they love the hub-bub of the community pick-your-own sessions – an echo of the days when hundreds of pickers filled the fields.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere,” she said.

“It really brings out the best in people.

“And we’re part of the community here. What goes on in Blairgowrie is very close to our hearts.”

Life-changing power of Blairgowrie blueberries

In its first year, the venture raised more than £12,000 for local causes.

Last year, the total rose to more than £15,000.

This year’s rota of 60 participating groups is nearly double the 37 who got involved last year.

So hopes are high that this year’s crop of blueberries will yield a bumper boost for the Blairgowrie community.

Lesley McDonald of Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust, says this is an area where people work hard and look out for their neighbours.

“There are 150 volunteer groups in Blairgowrie,” she said.

“They really are the backbone of the community, and this is something everyone looks forward to now.

“You should see the difference in people after a day at the berries,” she added.

“It’s like a different world out there in the fields. You’re in the fresh air, eating blueberries all day long, you come away revitalised.”

The blueberry pick-your-own days will start on Wednesday August 14 and are open to everyone.

Sessions run from 10am-1pm and 3-6pm on weekdays, and from 10am-4pm on weekends.

The Thomas Thomson fields are at Ashgrove Mill, right on the edge of Blairgowrie.

Click here for directions and details of participating groups.