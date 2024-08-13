Legendary Perth pub closes as owner issues thank you to punters

A historic Perth pub and restaurant has closed down.

The Malt House on Princes Street shut for good on Sunday.

It was formerly known as The Tilted Glass and, before that for many years, the Victoria.

Among the thousands who patronised the bar, known as the Vic, were legendary Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland and Grange Hill star Michael Sheard.

Popular publican Raymond Innes took over the running of the boozer in 2016 after formerly managing the Moncrieffe Arms.

Working alongside Mr Innes was the Moncrieffe’s former chef Duncan Donaldson.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Innes thanked punters for their “loyalty and custom”.

Many have expressed their disappointment at the announcement.

One person said: “What a shame. Food was fantastic.

“Spent many a time with Raymond and Duncan even in the Moncrieffe when it was open.

“Great double act.”

Another person said: “Aww sad to see him go. Good luck and I hope it’s an earned rest.”

A third person added: “Aww I thought it was November you were closing, you’ll definitely be missed!”

Perth’s Malt House attracted top actors when known as the Vic

Mr Sheard and Mr Sutherland stayed in a flat above the Victoria when they were members of the Perth Theatre Company in the early 1960s.

They were customers at the bar and, though it is unclear if Mr Sutherland ever returned to Perth, Mr Sheard did come back to the Fair City to promote his autobiography.

Mr Sheard was Mr Bronson in Grange Hill and he appeared in most of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars movies playing different parts.

Mr Sutherland was in many Hollywood echoes including playing Oddball the tank commander in Kelly’s Heroes.