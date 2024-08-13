Legendary Perth pub closes as owner issues thank you to punters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legendary Perth pub closes as owner issues thank you to punters

Actors Donald Sutherland and Michael Sheard were once regulars at the bar.

By Chloe Burrell
The Malt House in Perth.
The Malt House in Perth has closed. Image: Google Street View

A historic Perth pub and restaurant has closed down.

The Malt House on Princes Street shut for good on Sunday.

It was formerly known as The Tilted Glass and, before that for many years, the Victoria.

Among the thousands who patronised the bar, known as the Vic, were legendary Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland and Grange Hill star Michael Sheard.

Popular publican Raymond Innes took over the running of the boozer in 2016 after formerly managing the Moncrieffe Arms.

Working alongside Mr Innes was the Moncrieffe’s former chef Duncan Donaldson.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Innes thanked punters for their “loyalty and custom”.

Many have expressed their disappointment at the announcement.

One person said: “What a shame. Food was fantastic.

“Spent many a time with Raymond and Duncan even in the Moncrieffe when it was open.

“Great double act.”

Another person said: “Aww sad to see him go. Good luck and I hope it’s an earned rest.”

A third person added: “Aww I thought it was November you were closing, you’ll definitely be missed!”

Perth’s Malt House attracted top actors when known as the Vic

Mr Sheard and Mr Sutherland stayed in a flat above the Victoria when they were members of the Perth Theatre Company in the early 1960s.

They were customers at the bar and, though it is unclear if Mr Sutherland ever returned to Perth, Mr Sheard did come back to the Fair City to promote his autobiography.

Mr Sheard was Mr Bronson in Grange Hill and he appeared in most of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars movies playing different parts.

Mr Sutherland was in many Hollywood echoes including playing Oddball the tank commander in Kelly’s Heroes.

