Home News Perth & Kinross

Love, tolerance and knowing when to run: Perth 70th wedding anniversary couple share formula for romance

If anyone knows the secret of a long and happy marriage, it's Eddie and Mabel Hartley, who are celebrating their platinum anniversary

By Morag Lindsay
Mabel and Eddie Hartley smiling at one another in garden
Mabel and Eddie Hartley are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Image: Phil Hannah.

It started on a bus. It brought them to Perth. And now Eddie and Mabel Hartley’s romance has carried them through 70 years of marriage.

The Perth couple celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with a card from the King and Queen and a surprise visit from two local VIPs.

Local councillor Liz Barrett presented a bouquet from Perth and Kinross Council and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Catherine Drummond-Herdman delivered King Charles’ good wishes personally.

The couple, who are both 90, were just back from a 70th wedding anniversary visit to Eyemouth, where they spent their honeymoon.

It’s been quite the journey from Musselburgh, where Eddie and Mabel both grew up.

They’d gone to different schools, and were 16 before their paths crossed on a bus.

Eddie and Mabel Hartley smiling in garden with Deputy Lord Lieutenant Catherine Drummond-Herdman and Councillor Liz Barrett.
The happy couple with Deputy Lord Lieutenant Catherine Drummond-Herdman and Councillor Liz Barrett. Image: Phil Hannah.

Mabel was on her way to commercial college. Eddie was going to his work as a painter’s apprentice.

Both agree it was love at first sight.

And this was a love that was built to last.

After a first date at the pictures, followed by something to eat at a local cafe – “Mabel had the lemon sole,” remembers Eddie – they started going steady.

They were married four years later in 1954, and went on to have two daughters – Elizabeth and Elaine – in quick succession, followed by a son Graeme.

Black and white photo of Eddie and Mabel Hartley's wedding day
Eddie and Mabel Hartley on their wedding day in Musselburgh. Image: Supplied

Seventy years on, the Hartley clan has swelled to include four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Compatibility and humour help couple to 70th wedding anniversary

They moved to Perth in the 1970s when Eddie’s work brought them north from Melton Mowbray.

His bosses told them not to get too attached to the city, since they’d likely be on the move again.

But they loved it here, and put down roots, and are still happily part of the Craigie community.

Eddie worked for companies such as United Biscuits and Imperial Tobacco, while Mabel worked in the office for Allen Gordon, civil engineers, for 25 years.

They enjoy plenty of interests, and love travelling to favourite destinations such as Orkney.

Mabel and Eddie Hartley in garden holding basket of flowers and framed card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Mabel and Eddie Hartley in their garden with gifts to mark their 70th anniversary.

Eddie was a keen runner, and a member of Perth’s Strathtay Harriers and Kinross Road Runners, where he also coached.

He ran 18 marathons in his time, including the New York Marathon when he was 65.

Mabel ran too, over shorter distances, but badminton was her sport.

They also enjoy a flutter at Perth Races, and say their shared pastimes and compatibility have helped their partnership to stand the test of time.

Clearly humour has been a factor too.

Asked for the secret of a long and happy marriage, Mabel says: “You need love to start with – and tolerance towards the end.”

And she laughs when Eddie chips in: “And sometimes running comes in handy.”

Conversation