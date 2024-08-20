Major rescue response as vehicle goes into loch after crash near Aberfeldy

A major rescue operation has been launched after a vehicle went into a loch near Aberfeldy.

The vehicle was involved in a crash on the A826 and ended up in Loch na Creige, four miles south of the Perthshire town.

Fire units have been mobilised from Pitlochry and Dunkeld, with water rescue boats heading out from Perth and Kingsway in Dundee.

Multiple police vehicles, ambulances and an air ambulance have been seen on their way to the incident.

One eyewitness said: “I saw four ambulances, an air ambulance and water rescue boats heading through Perth.”

The A826 was closed for more than an hour, but it is understood the road has reopened under police direction.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.27pm about a vehicle that had got into difficulty on the A826 near Aberfeldy.

“Appliances have arrived at the scene.

“We understand a vehicle has gone into a loch following a crash.

“We have nothing further at this stage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of a road crash on the A826, Aberfeldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

