Major rescue response as vehicle goes into loch after crash near Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Major rescue response as vehicle goes into loch after crash near Aberfeldy

Multiple police vehicles, ambulances and an air ambulance have been seen on their way to the incident.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Stephen Eighteen
car lands in loch after crash
Loch na Creige. Image: Google Maps

A major rescue operation has been launched after a vehicle went into a loch near Aberfeldy.

The vehicle was involved in a crash on the A826 and ended up in Loch na Creige, four miles south of the Perthshire town.

Fire units have been mobilised from Pitlochry and Dunkeld, with water rescue boats heading out from Perth and Kingsway in Dundee.

Multiple police vehicles, ambulances and an air ambulance have been seen on their way to the incident.

One eyewitness said: “I saw four ambulances, an air ambulance and water rescue boats heading through Perth.”

The A826 was closed for more than an hour, but it is understood the road has reopened under police direction.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.27pm about a vehicle that had got into difficulty on the A826 near Aberfeldy.

“Appliances have arrived at the scene.

“We understand a vehicle has gone into a loch following a crash.

“We have nothing further at this stage.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of a road crash on the A826, Aberfeldy.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
Dunkeld residents 'grossly let down' in A9 dualling waiting game
NHS Tayside has apologised for the issue. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
NHS Tayside patient appointments cancelled due to power outage
Blairgowrie man Jamie Stewart.
Blairgowrie social care worker struck off over sex acts with schoolgirl
Connor Park on his knees working in outdoor classroom helped by three small boys
People power gives tiny Perthshire nursery a mud-free makeover
male and female osprey on Loch of the Lowes nest.
Osprey found in Perthshire 'believed to have died from natural causes'
3
A 3D image of the planned flats in Perth
Perth city centre building to be demolished and replaced with 38 new flats
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.
Drink-driver at Perthshire Rewind Festival 'put lives at risk'
Long grass beside path and road at Longforgan
13 reader questions we asked Perth and Kinross Council about controversial grass-cutting policy
9
Taymouth Castle surrounded by trees and countryside.
Taymouth Castle chiefs break silence over access plans for Perthshire estate
The A822 in Perthshire at the junction with the A823. Image: Google Street View
Man, 56, and 15-year-old boy hurt after crash on A822 in Perthshire

Conversation