Broughty Ferry lollipop lady could soon be reinstated after uproar over threat to her role

Local parents and residents were concerned Freda Doig could lose her current role.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Freda Doig, pictured in 2017, and new traffic signals in Broughty Ferry
New traffic signals in Broughty Ferry had posed a threat to the position of lollipop lady Freda Doig, pictured here in 2015. Image: DC Thomson

A much-loved Broughty Ferry lollipop lady could soon be back near the spot where she has kept children safe for the past 31 years.

New proposals by Dundee City Council have paved the way for school crossing patroller Freda Doig to be moved to a position close to her old one on Balgillo Road at the Forthill Road junction.

Last week it was revealed that Freda, who has helped Forthill Primary School pupils cross the road safely for more than three decades, had been temporarily moved further along Balgillo Road after new traffic lights were installed.

It also emerged she was told not to use her stick or step onto the road, as this was deemed unsafe in conjunction with pedestrian crossings.

‘Serious concern’ over new Broughty Ferry crossing

The decision caused uproar among local parents and residents who were concerned Freda could lose her current role.

Serious concern was also expressed over the new crossing, near the top of Forthill Road.

The new crossing point at Forthill Primary School, at the Balgillo Road junction with Forthill Road, Broughty Ferry
The new crossing point at Forthill Primary School, at the Balgillo Road junction with Forthill Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been in talks with Dundee City Council about the topic.

He is hopeful that alternative solutions – which would see Frieda move not too far from her original position – will be agreed upon.

Mr Duncan said: “A meeting was held at Forthill Primary School on  August 15 to discuss parents’ concerns and possible alternative solutions were established.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“These solutions were followed up with colleagues in city development and a proposal to establish a school crossing patrol point (SCP) on Forthill Road was considered as the most appropriate solution.

“Tayside Contracts has assessed Forthill Road between Balgillo Road and Luke Place and identified, if road safety measures are established, an appropriate position for an SCP point to be created.

Mr Duncan said it’s hoped a position can be established within the four weeks.

He said he is hopeful it would allow Freda to be located at the new point.

The school crossing control point at Forthill Primary before the new crossing was installed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Mr Duncan said: “There are various road safety issues still to be considered but I am hopeful that all the point raised have been listened to by Dundee City Council and measures put in place to keep everyone safe.”

Mr Duncan previously told The Courier he didn’t think it was acceptable to expect young pupils to have to cross busy Forthill Road unsupervised.

He added: “It would also be a very sad outcome if Freda was moved away from supporting the pupils of Forthill Primary School after so many years of loyal service.”

It is not the first time that Freda’s spot on the road has been under threat.

In 2017, Tayside Contracts reinstated the lollipop woman to her current position after more than 450 parents signed a petition in less than 48 hours.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

