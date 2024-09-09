Crieff’s ‘most popular’ restaurant on the market after 18 years

A restaurant labelled Crieff’s “most popular” is on the market after 18 years.

Owner Jamie Stewart is selling Delivino on King Street because he plans to move abroad.

He opened the Meditteranean-style restaurant in 2006, adding a branch in Auchterarder in 2014.

Neither the latter premises nor the Delivino Wild Kitchen catering firm will be affected by any sale of the Crieff premises.

Crieff restaurant ‘has matured, like a fine wine’

The business is being marketed by Smart and Co, whose promotion material says: “Crieff’s unassuming yet most popular restaurant and wine bar has become a bit of an institution for residents and many repeat visitors to the town.

“Since he gave birth to his baby over 18 years ago, Jamie Stewart has kept an ever-constant eye on the business to ensure its growth from strength to strength.

“Under his gaze, Delivino has matured, like a fine wine, to be the upstanding member of the community that he dreamt it would become.

“Now, in its young adulthood, it is time for Delivino to fly the nest and embark on its next chapter in life.”

The premises comprise a large, bright dining room with bar and deli counter.

The majority of seating is at tables arranged throughout the dining room, though a small number of stools are informally positioned at the front window.

Jamie said: “The team at Delivino are excellent.

“I have no doubt that the new owner will benefit from this highly experience team.

“But there are certainly opportunities to move the business on further.”

New owners unable to use Delivino name

It is available for offers over £475,000 plus VAT.

The sale includes the property, fixtures, fittings, furniture, equipment and business including goodwill, but the trading name Delivino is not included due to the other ventures.

The property currently has a rateable value of £9,900, which is comfortably below the threshold for 100% relief from business rates.

For more details, contact Smart and Co or Cornerstone Business Sales.