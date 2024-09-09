Crieff’s ‘most popular’ restaurant on the market after 18 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff’s ‘most popular’ restaurant on the market after 18 years

The owner of the town 'institution' plans to move abroad.

By Stephen Eighteen
Delivino in Crieff
Delivino in King Street is for sale. Image: Smart and Co

A restaurant labelled Crieff’s “most popular” is on the market after 18 years.

Owner Jamie Stewart is selling Delivino on King Street because he plans to move abroad.

He opened the Meditteranean-style restaurant in 2006, adding a branch in Auchterarder in 2014.

Neither the latter premises nor the Delivino Wild Kitchen catering firm will be affected by any sale of the Crieff premises.

Crieff restaurant ‘has matured, like a fine wine’

The business is being marketed by Smart and Co, whose promotion material says: “Crieff’s unassuming yet most popular restaurant and wine bar has become a bit of an institution for residents and many repeat visitors to the town.

“Since he gave birth to his baby over 18 years ago, Jamie Stewart has kept an ever-constant eye on the business to ensure its growth from strength to strength.

“Under his gaze, Delivino has matured, like a fine wine, to be the upstanding member of the community that he dreamt it would become.

“Now, in its young adulthood, it is time for Delivino to fly the nest and embark on its next chapter in life.”

The restaurant has increased in popularity in the past 18 years. Image: Smart and Co
It has become a King Street ‘institution’. Image: Smart and Co
The business can be moved on further, according to the current owner. Image: Smart and Co

The premises comprise a large, bright dining room with bar and deli counter.

The majority of seating is at tables arranged throughout the dining room, though a small number of stools are informally positioned at the front window.

Jamie said: “The team at Delivino are excellent.

“I have no doubt that the new owner will benefit from this highly experience team.

“But there are certainly opportunities to move the business on further.”

New owners unable to use Delivino name

It is available for offers over £475,000 plus VAT.

The sale includes the property, fixtures, fittings, furniture, equipment and business including goodwill, but the trading name Delivino is not included due to the other ventures.

The property currently has a rateable value of £9,900, which is comfortably below the threshold for 100% relief from business rates.

For more details, contact Smart and Co or Cornerstone Business Sales.

