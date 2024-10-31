Perthshire breast cancer patient hits out after fundraiser couple ‘forget’ to pay charity for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire breast cancer patient hits out after fundraiser couple ‘forget’ to pay charity for a year

Carrie Roderick has raised concerns with the police, who have launched an investigation.

Carrie Roderick raised concerns about the event.
Carrie Roderick raised concerns about the event. Image: Supplied
By Andrew Robson

A Perthshire breast cancer patient has hit out after a couple who held a pub fundraiser “forgot” to hand over the cash to charity for a year.

Carrie Roderick was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023 after finding a lump in her left breast.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Aberfeldy, had a lumpectomy in September before starting four months of chemotherapy in October.

During this time, her then-colleague Shirley Mitchell organised a fundraiser in aid of Breast Cancer Now at a pub in Aberfeldy.

More than £1,100 was raised at the Wear it Pink prosecco afternoon tea on October 27 2023.

However, Carrie contacted police nearly a year later after it was claimed the money had still not been paid to the charity.

Shirley and her husband George Mitchell have now donated the cash – claiming it had simply been “forgotten about”.

Police probe over Aberfeldy Breast Cancer Now fundraiser

Police have launched an investigation.

The timeline of events is as follows:

  • October 27 2023 – Breast Cancer Now fundraiser takes place at pub in Aberfeldy
  • July 2024 – Carrie claims she begins to question Shirley about whether the money has been donated
  • October 5 – Police launch an investigation after the case is reported to them
  • October 23 2024 – Breast Cancer Now confirms £1,107 has been donated to the charity

Carrie believes had she not questioned Shirley, the money would still be sitting with the couple.

However, Shirley’s husband George has described it as a “witch hunt” – and also claims someone impersonated his wife to get information out of the charity on the case.

Carrie told The Courier: “I can’t believe someone could go a whole year with the money just lying around and continue to forget to pay it.

“There are too many inconsistencies for me.

‘I just wanted to ensure they got the money’

“She had plenty of opportunities to address this before as I had been asking for months and she chose to ignore me.”

Carrie, who receives injections every three weeks to stop her cancer growing, added: “We are talking about a charity that can help save people’s lives and one that is particularly personal to me.

“I just wanted to ensure they got the money they deserved and I shouldn’t have had to go to these lengths to ensure it did.”

Carrie Roderick was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.
Carrie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. Image: Supplied

Shirley declined to speak but husband George insisted the money was not deliberately withheld.

He said: “Shirley and I work 90-hour weeks (at our care firm) so the money raised was just forgotten about.

“The first we knew about any concerns was when the police appeared at the door.

“Both the charity and the police are fully behind us, with the charity understanding that sometimes it takes some time for a payment to be made.

‘It’s a witch hunt against my wife’

“It’s a witch hunt – the people making these accusations are trying to destroy my wife’s name and business, spreading all sorts of lies around the town.

“It makes me physically sick that they’d want to ruin her life for no reason.”

He added that the couple had also paid £600 in expenses out of their own pocket.

Carrie – who previously worked for the couple’s care firm – has admitted she pretended to be Shirley in order to get information on the case from Breast Cancer Now.

Asked to confirm if it was investigating the delay in the cash being paid, the charity said it could not comment due to confidentiality and GDPR.

However, a spokesperson said it takes claims such as these “very seriously” and follows a “robust investigations process when allegations of this nature are brought to us”.

Police Scotland confirmed it received a complaint over the fundraiser on Saturday October 5 and that its inquiries are ongoing.

