Perth to host 8.2-metre-high Knife Angel sculpture made from 100,000 blades

Perth is set to host an angel sculpture that will be used to warn against violent behaviour.

Knife Angel will be displayed outside Perth Museum throughout December.

Made from 100,000 confiscated blades, the 8.2-metre high statue was created by the British Ironworks Centre.

This will be the first time it has been displayed in Scotland.

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing said: “There isn’t a community in Scotland that hasn’t been touched by knife crime.

“The consequences of violence can be devastating to individuals, families and communities.

“Having the Knife Angel in Perth will be a powerful reminder not only of the harm knife crime causes, but that we all need to work to change the culture that enables such violence in our streets and even in our homes.”

Knife Angel sculpture to be displayed outside Perth Museum

Next month, schools across the region will be visiting the sculpture to raise awareness about violence and knife crime.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade added: “The Knife Angel is an imposing and important work that reminds us all of the terrible harm knife crime can cause.

“I am proud to be able to welcome it to Perth and I am sure its message will resonate with people not just in Perth and Kinross but across Scotland as a whole.”

The statue will be lit up at night and a photographic competition will run throughout next month, asking people to share images of the statue in position.

A Book of Condolences remembering the victims of knife crime will also be available to sign.