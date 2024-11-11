Perth to host 8.2-metre-high Knife Angel sculpture made from 100,000 blades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth to host 8.2-metre-high Knife Angel sculpture made from 100,000 blades

It will be displayed outside Perth Museum.

By Chloe Burrell
Knife Angel
The Knife Angel. Image: British Ironworks Centre

Perth is set to host an angel sculpture that will be used to warn against violent behaviour.

Knife Angel will be displayed outside Perth Museum throughout December.

Made from 100,000 confiscated blades, the 8.2-metre high statue was created by the British Ironworks Centre.

This will be the first time it has been displayed in Scotland.

Councillor Grant Laing and Provost Xander McDade.
Councillor Grant Laing and Provost Xander McDade welcoming the Knife Angel to Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing said: “There isn’t a community in Scotland that hasn’t been touched by knife crime.

“The consequences of violence can be devastating to individuals, families and communities.

“Having the Knife Angel in Perth will be a powerful reminder not only of the harm knife crime causes, but that we all need to work to change the culture that enables such violence in our streets and even in our homes.”

Knife Angel sculpture to be displayed outside Perth Museum

Next month, schools across the region will be visiting the sculpture to raise awareness about violence and knife crime.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade added: “The Knife Angel is an imposing and important work that reminds us all of the terrible harm knife crime can cause.

“I am proud to be able to welcome it to Perth and I am sure its message will resonate with people not just in Perth and Kinross but across Scotland as a whole.”

The statue will be lit up at night and a photographic competition will run throughout next month, asking people to share images of the statue in position.

A Book of Condolences remembering the victims of knife crime will also be available to sign.

Conversation