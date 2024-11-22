Balaclava-clad men steal safe containing cash from Perth home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Balaclava-clad men steal safe containing cash from Perth home

Police have issued a description of the suspects.

By Chloe Burrell
Tulliburn Place in Perth.
Tulliburn Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Two balaclava-clad men have stolen a safe containing cash from a home in Perth.

The pair targeted a property on Tulliburn Place in Letham between 6.45pm and 7pm on Saturday.

The two men entered the house and took a safe, plus its contents, including a three-figure sum of cash.

It has not been confirmed how they managed to get inside the property.

Description of suspects after safe stolen from Perth home

The suspects are described as 18 to 25 years old and both were wearing balaclavas.

One was wearing a dark top beneath a light-coloured gilet and dark trousers, and the other was wearing a red jacket and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Craig McLeod said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious around the area at this time to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3537 of November 16 2024.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

