Balaclava-clad men steal safe containing cash from Perth home

Two balaclava-clad men have stolen a safe containing cash from a home in Perth.

The pair targeted a property on Tulliburn Place in Letham between 6.45pm and 7pm on Saturday.

The two men entered the house and took a safe, plus its contents, including a three-figure sum of cash.

It has not been confirmed how they managed to get inside the property.

Description of suspects after safe stolen from Perth home

The suspects are described as 18 to 25 years old and both were wearing balaclavas.

One was wearing a dark top beneath a light-coloured gilet and dark trousers, and the other was wearing a red jacket and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Craig McLeod said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious around the area at this time to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3537 of November 16 2024.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.