Firefighters attend blaze off A90 in Carse of Gowrie

Firefighters were called to an apparent blaze off the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Flames were seen near Stewart’s of Tayside in the Carse of Gowrie.

The fruit-growing firm is based in Tofthill Farm. just over a mile west of St Madoes.

A witness said a fire engine overtook them as they drove along the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

They added: “The sky was lit up and we could see a blaze towering over a warehouse at Tofthill.

“It didn’t look like any buildings were on fire but the flames were really tall.

“I hope everyone is okay.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said an appliance was sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.53pm on Friday.

They later added: “It was a false alarm – it was just industrial burning.”