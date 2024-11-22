Perth Leisure Pool closures to last throughout weekend due to ‘faecal release’

Some facilities at Perth Leisure Pool will be closed over the weekend due to “faecal release”.

The leisure pool, training pool, gym and health suite were shut with immediate effect on Friday afternoon.

A Perth Leisure Pool statement said this was to “carry out the industry standard cleaning protocols following the release of faecal matter into the swimming pool water.”

An update on Friday night confirmed the following reopening times:

Leisure pool (with flumes and features operating) on Saturday at 5pm. Swimming disco will be on but AquaRun will not be available.

Training pool for lane swimming on Sunday from 11am.

Swimming lessons and classes on Monday. Saturday’s classes are cancelled.

Health suite (no pool access) and fitness gym have now reopened.

The earlier statement, posted on Facebook, said: “We want everyone to have a happy and healthy swimming experience when they visit us, but we need your help.

“Please read through and follow the pool guidelines in the images.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”