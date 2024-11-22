Perth Leisure Pool closures to last throughout weekend due to ‘faecal release’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool closures to last throughout weekend due to ‘faecal release’

The leisure pool, training pool, gym and health suite were shut with immediate effect on Friday afternoon.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Some facilities at Perth Leisure Pool will be closed over the weekend due to “faecal release”.

A Perth Leisure Pool statement said this was to “carry out the industry standard cleaning protocols following the release of faecal matter into the swimming pool water.”

An update on Friday night confirmed the following reopening times:

  • Leisure pool (with flumes and features operating) on Saturday at 5pm. Swimming disco will be on but AquaRun will not be available.
  • Training pool for lane swimming on Sunday from 11am.
  • Swimming lessons and classes on Monday. Saturday’s classes are cancelled.
  • Health suite (no pool access) and fitness gym have now reopened.

The earlier statement, posted on Facebook, said: “We want everyone to have a happy and healthy swimming experience when they visit us, but we need your help.

“Please read through and follow the pool guidelines in the images.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

