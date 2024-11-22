Dundee’s ‘designer Christmas trees’ revealed

Four new “designer” Christmas trees have been unveiled in Dundee city centre.

The trees, created by local artists to celebrate Dundee’s Unesco City of Design status – some with the help of local school pupils – combine festive traditions and contemporary design.

All the trees and decorations are made from 100% reused or recycled materials.

The latest designs are sitting alongside the previous creations outside the City Churches on Nethergate.

The new trees are as follows:

Silent Night by Camillo Atlas – Under the direction of designer Camillo Atlas, 14 high school students from Braeview Academy and Craigie High School welded together broken bike parts for this creation.

A Fast Fashion Christmas by Ruby Coyne – Created by Ruby Coyne of the fashion label Dreamland, this tree is made from thrown-away textiles and fast fashion garments.

Adrift by Steve Page – With 2024 marking 200 years of the RNLI, this tree is made from materials found along the Dundee shoreline, and thanks the volunteer crew at Brougty Ferry.

Cone home for Christmas by Jolene Guthrie – Multicoloured plastic spools have been stacked together to create Jo-AMI's Christmas Tree. The spools are a waste product of the knitting process.

In total, 13 designs have been commissioned since the project launched in partnership with Dundee City Council in 2022.

The designs faced some criticism in previous years.

Elsewhere in the city, Dundee’s festive village opened on Thursday.

The Courier has produced a full guide with all you need to know about the event.