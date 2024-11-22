Dundee’s ‘designer Christmas trees’ revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s ‘designer Christmas trees’ revealed

The trees and decorations are made from 100% reused or recycled materials.

By Andrew Robson
Camillo Atlas with his tree 'Silent Night Holy Bike'.
Camillo Atlas with his tree 'Silent Night Holy Bike'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Four new “designer” Christmas trees have been unveiled in Dundee city centre.

The trees, created by local artists to celebrate Dundee’s Unesco City of Design status – some with the help of local school pupils – combine festive traditions and contemporary design.

All the trees and decorations are made from 100% reused or recycled materials.

The latest designs are sitting alongside the previous creations outside the City Churches on Nethergate.

New designer Christmas trees in Dundee

The new trees are as follows:

  • Silent Night by Camillo Atlas – Under the direction of designer Camillo Atlas, 14 high school students from Braeview Academy and Craigie High School welded together broken bike parts for this creation.
  • A Fast Fashion Christmas by Ruby Coyne – Created by Ruby Coyne of the fashion label Dreamland, this tree is made from thrown-away textiles and fast fashion garments.
  • Adrift by Steve Page – With 2024 marking 200 years of the RNLI, this tree is made from materials found along the Dundee shoreline, and thanks the volunteer crew at Brougty Ferry.
  • Cone home for Christmas by Jolene Guthrie – Multicoloured plastic spools have been stacked together to create Jo-AMI’s Christmas Tree. The spools are a waste product of the knitting process.

In total, 13 designs have been commissioned since the project launched in partnership with Dundee City Council in 2022.

The designs faced some criticism in previous years.

Elsewhere in the city, Dundee’s festive village opened on Thursday.

The Courier has produced a full guide with all you need to know about the event.

 The designed trees were made out of waste materials at City Churches Dundee.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Designers Camillo Atlas, Ruby Coyne, Steve Page and Jolene Guthrie among their trees. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jolene Guthrie with her tree, ‘Cone Home for Christmas’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Steve Page with his tree ‘Adrift’, which is made completely out of materials picked up on Broughty Ferry beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jolene Guthrie with her tree, ‘Cone Home for Christmas’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ruby Coyne ties one last bit of fabric to her tree, ‘Fast Fashion Christmas’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Dundee

Andy Rourke mural in Manchester.
Photo taken of The Smiths bassist in Dundee becomes huge mural in his home…
Dylan Nicol
Multi-million pound Dundee cocaine courier jailed for five years
Sean McGowan. Image: Supplied
Relief as Dundee rapist Sean McGowan denied parole
Billy Clark setting up his Christmas lights display on Kingsway East, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee family's spectacular Christmas lights display returns - with extra poignant meaning
Neil Beattie
Ring doorbell creep accused of Dundee-Arbroath bus sex act said he was fixing 'wedgie'
Brian Leys
River City star admonished over Dundee social club spitting and punching
How new Dundee city centre campus could look if college completes Wellgate takeover. Image: BDP
Dundee and Angus College Q&A: How long will £265m campus plan take and who…
Broughty Ferry Christmas Light Switch On. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds turn out for Broughty Ferry's Christmas light switch-on
2
Dundee University Winter Graduations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024
Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
ScotRail trains to serve Dundee, Angus and Fife on Boxing Day for first time…

Conversation