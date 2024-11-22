19 great photos from final day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19 great photos from final day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Students from two schools marked their academic accomplishments on Friday.

Dundee University Winter Graduations 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee University Winter Graduations 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell & Heather Fowlie

Hundreds of students have took part in the third and final day of Dundee University’s 2024 winter graduations.

Students joined their family and friends at the Caird Hall on Friday to celebrate their achievements.

Students from both the School of Health Sciences and School of Humanities Social Sciences and Law were rewarded for their work.

It comes after the first day of graduations on Wednesday and the second on Thursday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture some of the best moments on Friday.

Dundee University Winter Graduations. 2024. 
Katie Miller, Meadhbh Blaine, Bhavan Kaur and Ciara Wilson outside Caird Hall.
Sharon Flight and Vickie Murrie celebrating in style! 
The procession of dignitaries and VIP’s leads the graduates from the ceremony.
Amber Usher and her Nursing Degree.
Crowds outside the Caird Hall.
Holly MacLeod and Christine Dolor.
Christine Adesoye and Somina Dublin-Green.
Stacey Noble celebrates her graduation.
Picture for the photo album!
Kathryn Simpson, Meggan Massie and Kirsten Bricknal.
Kirsty Stewart, Haniyaah Khan and Lorraine Stewart.
Chika Nnadozie, Turki Badr, Olivia Nnadozie, Esther Vincent and Emmanuel Adeyemi.
Anna Gulbicka, Iwona Lutchmun and Stacey Noble.
Lori Orrock, Alisha Lawrence and Turki Badr.
Happy graduates.
Aminat Raji, Teddy Gikonyo and Hadijai Salawu.
Olivia Milne and Katie Miller.
A wonderful day for the graduates at Caird Hall.

Photos from second day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

