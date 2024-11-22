19 great photos from final day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024

Hundreds of students have took part in the third and final day of Dundee University’s 2024 winter graduations.

Students joined their family and friends at the Caird Hall on Friday to celebrate their achievements.

Students from both the School of Health Sciences and School of Humanities Social Sciences and Law were rewarded for their work.

It comes after the first day of graduations on Wednesday and the second on Thursday.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture some of the best moments on Friday.