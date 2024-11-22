Dundee 19 great photos from final day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024 Students from two schools marked their academic accomplishments on Friday. Dundee University Winter Graduations 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Chloe Burrell & Heather Fowlie November 22 2024, 8:52pm November 22 2024, 8:52pm Share 19 great photos from final day of Dundee University winter graduations 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5130575/university-of-dundee-winter-graduations-day-3-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of students have took part in the third and final day of Dundee University’s 2024 winter graduations. Students joined their family and friends at the Caird Hall on Friday to celebrate their achievements. Students from both the School of Health Sciences and School of Humanities Social Sciences and Law were rewarded for their work. It comes after the first day of graduations on Wednesday and the second on Thursday. Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture some of the best moments on Friday. Dundee University Winter Graduations. 2024. Katie Miller, Meadhbh Blaine, Bhavan Kaur and Ciara Wilson outside Caird Hall. Sharon Flight and Vickie Murrie celebrating in style! The procession of dignitaries and VIP’s leads the graduates from the ceremony. Amber Usher and her Nursing Degree. Crowds outside the Caird Hall. Holly MacLeod and Christine Dolor. Christine Adesoye and Somina Dublin-Green. Stacey Noble celebrates her graduation. Picture for the photo album! Kathryn Simpson, Meggan Massie and Kirsten Bricknal. Kirsty Stewart, Haniyaah Khan and Lorraine Stewart. Chika Nnadozie, Turki Badr, Olivia Nnadozie, Esther Vincent and Emmanuel Adeyemi. Anna Gulbicka, Iwona Lutchmun and Stacey Noble. Lori Orrock, Alisha Lawrence and Turki Badr. Happy graduates. Aminat Raji, Teddy Gikonyo and Hadijai Salawu. Olivia Milne and Katie Miller. A wonderful day for the graduates at Caird Hall.
