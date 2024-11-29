Perth city centre traders tell us why they’re NOT doing Black Friday

It’s Black Friday. And while the glory days of punch-ups over the last flat-screen TV seem to have passed, there are still deep discounts to be found, particularly if you’re shopping online.

Maybe less so in Perth though.

The flashy Black Friday model doesn’t really square with what shops are trying to do in Perth city centre.

Most of the traders here are independent businesses working hard to make a living all year round.

So instead of jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, they’re joining forces to encourage people to think small and shop local.

Perth City and Towns has produced a new map for shoppers this Christmas.

It’s part of a new Street Life Perth campaign.

And, despite gloomy predictions about the death of the high street, it highlights 123 family-owned shops, cafes and restaurants in Perth city centre.

We’ve spoken to four of the business people taking part in the campaign to find out what they have to offer to rival Black Friday.

‘Perth shops prize loyalty over gimmickry’

Linda Byers runs two Perth shops – Byers and Co jewellers and Terra Botanica, the florist, both in George Street.

“We don’t do Black Friday in either of our businesses,” she says.

“I’d feel guilty offering a deep discount a few days after people have paid full price.

“When you’re a small business your customers become friends.

“We want to do a great job all year round.”

Loyalty is key for Linda and her team.

But it’s something that has to be earned, not taken for granted.

“There is a lot said around shopping with independent retailers and supporting local,” she says.

“But I don’t think people should do it out of moral obligation. I think people should do it because it is, arguably, better.

“Our reputation means a lot to us.”

‘Online retailers can’t match Perth shops’ personal service’

Fun Junction on the Old High Street is a proper family affair.

Jenny Christie’s mum opened the Perth toy shop, and another in Crieff, 20 more than years ago. And Jenny’s sister works in the business too.

They don’t do Black Friday either. But they are offering double loyalty points this weekend to thank people for choosing to shop local.

“It’s been a tough year for us, with six months of scaffolding up,” says Jenny.

“But we are delighted to be unveiled in time for Christmas, and fortunate to have so many loyal regulars.”

Online competition is a challenge.

But Jenny finds people still enjoy exploring the shop and examining the goods they’re buying up close, particularly when they’re shopping for children.

“We also offer lots of advice and experience for customers who are not quite sure what to buy,” she says.

“This, more than anything, is where independent retailers beat the big shops hands down.

“Human interaction and real knowledge are irreplaceable.”

‘Shopping local means supporting community’

Home computers and online shopping get a lot of the blame for the problems facing our town centres.

But there’s still a place for businesses like E Computers on the streets, says Justin Hay.

His shop is on Kinnoull Street. And even though it sells the big-ticket electrical items, they’ve never joined in with Black Friday.

Instead they pride themselves on providing a service you just don’t get in the big chain stores and online platforms.

“I’d say this is where we stand out,” says Justin.

“We’ll listen to your needs, make sure we understand what you’re after, and offer honest and useful advice.

“And if you’re not a fan of tech, we’ll set it all up for you and make sure everything is ready to go when you get home.”

The same is true for other independent shops in the city centre, says Justin.

“I like to go to Concorde for my vinyl because Garry so knowledgeable,” he adds.

“And I like knowing that my pound is going that little bit further here in our local economy.

“When you shop with an independent, you’re supporting real people in your own community.”

‘Fellow traders are good neighbours’

Black Friday isn’t really a thing in the drinks industry in Scotland, because sellers are prevented from deep discounting.

But for Steve McGilvray, of Malts and Spirits in St John Street, that’s no bad thing.

“It means you have to find a point of difference all year round,” says Steve.

“We pride ourselves on having the largest range of premium spirits in Perthshire with over 350 whiskies, over 100 gins and around 50 rums.

“You won’t find anything we stock in a supermarket.”

There are more than 60 years of experience in the Malts and Spirits team.

And Steve says they like nothing better than sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm with collectors and people shopping for gifts.

“There’s a great culture of support within the independent retail community in Perth,” he adds.

“We’ll shop with one another, help one another out, recommend each other.

“There are lots of streets, full of really good neighbours. We’re proud to be among them.”

Campaign focuses on faces behind the shopfronts

Perth and Kinross Council is behind the new Street Life campaign.

It replaces the Christmas gift guide that has gone out in the last few years, and instead shines a focus on Perth’s shops and their owners.

Most – 87% – of the businesses in Perth and Kinross are considered “micro businesses”, accounting for more than 6,000 jobs.

And independent retail and hospitality accounts for a significant share of the sector.

Council leader Grant Laing says Perth’s compact city centre has a lot going for it.

“Side streets, lanes and vennels make up so much of what we have to offer. And by highlighting these important thoroughfares and the shops within them, we will demonstrate why Perth is the destination city for residents and visitors who love to shop local.”