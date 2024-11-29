Perth city centre traders tell us why they’re NOT doing Black Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth city centre traders tell us why they’re NOT doing Black Friday

It's a big day for bargain-hunters, but these Perth shop owners are saying no to Black Friday. And here's why...

By Morag Lindsay
Justin Hy holding sogn for Scotti Street and Kinnoull Street in front of purple billboard
Justin Hay says Perth shops have more to offer all year-round. Image: Supplied.

It’s Black Friday. And while the glory days of punch-ups over the last flat-screen TV seem to have passed, there are still deep discounts to be found, particularly if you’re shopping online.

Maybe less so in Perth though.

The flashy Black Friday model doesn’t really square with what shops are trying to do in Perth city centre.

Most of the traders here are independent businesses working hard to make a living all year round.

So instead of jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, they’re joining forces to encourage people to think small and shop local.

Perth City and Towns has produced a new map for shoppers this Christmas.

People shopping on Perth High Street
Perth city centre is home to more than 120 independent businesses. image: DC Thomson.

It’s part of a new Street Life Perth campaign.

And, despite gloomy predictions about the death of the high street, it highlights 123 family-owned shops, cafes and restaurants in Perth city centre.

We’ve spoken to four of the business people taking part in the campaign to find out what they have to offer to rival Black Friday.

‘Perth shops prize loyalty over gimmickry’

Linda Byers runs two Perth shops – Byers and Co jewellers and Terra Botanica, the florist, both in George Street.

“We don’t do Black Friday in either of our businesses,” she says.

Linda Byers jumping for joy with a George Street sign
Linda Byers has two shops in Perth’s popular George Street. Image: Supplied.

“I’d feel guilty offering a deep discount a few days after people have paid full price.

“When you’re a small business your customers become friends.

“We want to do a great job all year round.”

Loyalty is key for Linda and her team.

But it’s something that has to be earned, not taken for granted.

Dougie Flower standing next to green plants in Terra Botanica shop
Linda launched Terra Botanica with the aptly-named Dougie Flower.

“There is a lot said around shopping with independent retailers and supporting local,” she says.

“But I don’t think people should do it out of moral obligation. I think people should do it because it is, arguably, better.

“Our reputation means a lot to us.”

‘Online retailers can’t match Perth shops’ personal service’

Fun Junction on the Old High Street is a proper family affair.

Jenny Christie’s mum opened the Perth toy shop, and another in Crieff, 20 more than years ago. And Jenny’s sister works in the business too.

They don’t do Black Friday either. But they are offering double loyalty points this weekend to thank people for choosing to shop local.

Jenny Christi holding 'High Street and Old High Street' sign
Jenny Christie of Perth’s Fun Junction family. Image: Supplied.

“It’s been a tough year for us, with six months of scaffolding up,” says Jenny.

“But we are delighted to be unveiled in time for Christmas, and fortunate to have so many loyal regulars.”

Online competition is a challenge.

But Jenny finds people still enjoy exploring the shop and examining the goods they’re buying up close, particularly when they’re shopping for children.

Old High Street, Perth, with Fun Junction in foreground
Fun Junction is one of a string of independent shops on the Old High Street, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We also offer lots of advice and experience for customers who are not quite sure what to buy,” she says.

“This, more than anything, is where independent retailers beat the big shops hands down.

“Human interaction and real knowledge are irreplaceable.”

‘Shopping local means supporting community’

Home computers and online shopping get a lot of the blame for the problems facing our town centres.

But there’s still a place for businesses like E Computers on the streets, says Justin Hay.

His shop is on Kinnoull Street. And even though it sells the big-ticket electrical items, they’ve never joined in with Black Friday.

Justin Hay holding 'Scott Street and Kinnoull Street' sign
Justin Hay of E-Computers, Perth. Image: Supplied.

Instead they pride themselves on providing a service you just don’t get in the big chain stores and online platforms.

“I’d say this is where we stand out,” says Justin.

“We’ll listen to your needs, make sure we understand what you’re after, and offer honest and useful advice.

“And if you’re not a fan of tech, we’ll set it all up for you and make sure everything is ready to go when you get home.”

The same is true for other independent shops in the city centre, says Justin.

“I like to go to Concorde for my vinyl because Garry so knowledgeable,” he adds.

Garry and Craig Smith leafing through record in Concorde, perth
Concorde Music father and son team Craig and Garry Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“And I like knowing that my pound is going that little bit further here in our local economy.

“When you shop with an independent, you’re supporting real people in your own community.”

‘Fellow traders are good neighbours’

Black Friday isn’t really a thing in the drinks industry in Scotland, because sellers are prevented from deep discounting.

But for Steve McGilvray, of Malts and Spirits in St John Street, that’s no bad thing.

“It means you have to find a point of difference all year round,” says Steve.

Steve McGilvray holding a 'St John Street and Cafe Quarter' sign
Steve McGilvray, of Malts and Spirts, Perth. Image: Supplied.

“We pride ourselves on having the largest range of premium spirits in Perthshire with over 350 whiskies, over 100 gins and around 50 rums.

“You won’t find anything we stock in a supermarket.”

There are more than 60 years of experience in the Malts and Spirits team.

And Steve says they like nothing better than sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm with collectors and people shopping for gifts.

“There’s a great culture of support within the independent retail community in Perth,” he adds.

Steve McGilvray standing beside shelves full of bottles of whisky and other spirits in his shop in Perth
Just some of the Malts and Spirits collection. Image: Perthshire Local.

“We’ll shop with one another, help one another out, recommend each other.

“There are lots of streets, full of really good neighbours. We’re proud to be among them.”

Campaign focuses on faces behind the shopfronts

Perth and Kinross Council is behind the new Street Life campaign.

It replaces the Christmas gift guide that has gone out in the last few years, and instead shines a focus on Perth’s shops and their owners.

Shop keepers and council leader Grant Laing holding signs in front of a large North and South Methven Street billboard.
Council leader Grant Laing , front left, attended the launch of the campaign. Image: Supplied.

Most – 87% – of the businesses in Perth and Kinross are considered “micro businesses”, accounting for more than 6,000 jobs.

And independent retail and hospitality accounts for a significant share of the sector.

Council leader Grant Laing says Perth’s compact city centre has a lot going for it.

“Side streets, lanes and vennels make up so much of what we have to offer. And by highlighting these important thoroughfares and the shops within them, we will demonstrate why Perth is the destination city for residents and visitors who love to shop local.”

Conversation