Home News Perth & Kinross

Tayside Police first in Scotland to get body-mounted video cameras

The video cameras could become part of the uniform for Tayside police officers as early as next spring.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Nicola Russell outside police station in uniform
Tayside divisional commander, Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell confirmed body-worn video cameras are coming. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tayside Police will become the first division in Scotland to don body-worn video cameras.

Officers in the area will begin wearing the devices next spring as part of a national rollout.

Tayside Police Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell made the announcement this week.

Police Scotland consulted the public between June and September 2021.

Out of the 9,310 responses from individuals and organisations, 82% said they would support the use of the devices by police officers, operational staff and special constables.

Police officer with body worn video camera on uniform
Officers south of the border are using the devices. Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Russell told Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee they are on their way.

“I’m delighted to announce the commitment to the rollout of body worn video to Police Scotland,” she said.

“We’ll see Tayside becoming the first division to have that in spring 2025.”

Tayside public should be informed when police use video cameras

Body-worn videos are small, lightweight cameras visibly fitted to an officer’s uniform.

The kit can be switched off and on by police officers to record both audio and visual footage.

Police say that “wherever possible”, the public will be informed prior to being recorded.

Two police station in Tayside are affected by the faulty concrete, including Perth police station
Police officers in Perth will be among the first to have access to the video cameras when they arrive in Tayside. Image: Google

A statement on the Police Scotland website states: “Where operationally viable, a camera is not turned on unless the member of the public is made aware by the police officer.

“That will continue to be the policy wherever possible. It will not be used covertly or for surveillance purposes.”

Following the meeting a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The technology will be fundamental to supporting the wellbeing of our frontline officers and staff.

“It will also mean better evidence gathering to secure the right outcome first time for victims of crime.”

