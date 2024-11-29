Carnoustie teacher feared she’d lose fingers after Angus hill rescue drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie teacher feared she’d lose fingers after Angus hill rescue drama

Surgeons told Caroline Thain that her elbow was "blown to bits" and she had to take six months off work.

By Ben MacDonald
Caroline Thain with some of the mountain rescue team
Caroline Thain with some of the rescue workers after her fall. Image: Supplied

A Carnoustie High School teacher feared she may lose some of her fingers after a fall in the Angus hills.

Caroline Thain, 55, was also told by surgeons that her elbow was “blown to bits” after falling at the Airlie Monument.

She had to be rescued after slipping in freezing conditions while walking with a friend.

Caroline said: “I had one slip and my arm went underneath me.

“It then popped up on the other side. I’ve never felt pain like it.

“It was very cold and it was snowing on us. My friend quickly called 999, something she hasn’t done before.

Carnoustie High School teacher’s elbow ‘blown to bits’ after fall

“It took 20 minutes for the mountain rescue crew to arrive, there were around six of them.

“They gave me gas and air but it wasn’t touching the area, so they gave me different painkillers that kicked in.”

Caroline, an English teacher at Carnoustie High, was transported by ambulance to hospital.

She said: “The surgeon told me that my elbow was blown to bits and that it looked like there was a load of debris around it.

“I didn’t know that your hand works by using the ligaments in your elbow so I had to work on getting my hand better.

“Two of my fingers weren’t working and I was sure I was going to lose them.”

The Airlie Monument.
The Airlie Monument. Image: Angus Council

Following the drama in January, Caroline had to undergo months of intense physio before going back to work.

She said: “I had weekly visits to Arbroath Infirmary as well as monthly visits to the surgeon, even then they had to wait until the swelling went down.

“I needed to continue with the physio or my arm wouldn’t set properly.

“It took six months for me to return to work. The school have been very helpful and have given me a table that goes up and down as well as a chair I can move.

“I’ve never been pain-free since the fall but I get used to it.”

‘It’s funny how one step can go wrong and your life changes’

Caroline has since been raising money in aid of the Scottish Mountain Rescue team.

As well as setting up a JustGiving page, she has roped in pupils and teachers to help with fundraising performances.

She said: “I was really keen on getting the kids involved, particularly the ones going through their Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards. They were more than keen to help.

“We have a couple of teachers at school who are musicians so we did a couple of songs.

“We filmed a TikTok video doing the Deadpool dance routine to NSync’s Bye Bye Bye.

“After that, we got on the stage to do a singalong of Sweet Caroline.

“The children loved it. I’m always up for doing something silly for a good cause.”

Carnoustie High staff have been performing to pupils. Supplied

Caroline has raised hundreds of pounds so far.

She added: “I’ve completed both the East and West Highland Ways and climbed hills across Europe – and it’s the one close to home that got me.

“It’s funny how one step can go wrong and your life changes in a nanosecond.

“I’m lucky to have a son who would always visit me in hospital and my husband who looked after me.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Locals have welcomed the Cotton of Lownie solar farm refusal decision. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar campaigners win 30-month fight against 'industrial' solar farm after Scottish Government throws out…
2
Henry, left, and Gavin Dodgson, who farm near Kirriemuir.
Angus farmers join those having their say on funding and tax fears
The Bellrock, Arbroath
Arbroath chip shop to remain open after early-morning break-in
The cottage on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: SDUK
Chance to win £265k Carnoustie cottage in Christmas raffle
8
Bryan Ash
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head
Charlie Smith from Forfar, who has died aged 11. Image: Liam Smith
Forfar boy who twice beat cancer and survived cardiac arrest dies aged 11
6
A council-run team of trades for repairs to local authority homes is being considered. Image: Shutterstock
Could Angus build its own in-house hit squad to repair the area's 7,700 council…
3
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rebuilding flood-ravaged Brechin homes not 'suitable' in the long term
2
Stock image of same-sex wedding. Image: Shutterstock
Wedding couples quest as Angus prepares to lead way in 10-year anniversary celebration of…
6
A car ended up in a field following the crash at Muirhead. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital after crash near Angus village

Conversation