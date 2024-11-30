Perthshire village lit from end to end at Christmas for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire village lit from end to end at Christmas for first time

Muthill locals have pulled out all the stops for this year's display. And it's just one of many switch-ons happening locally.

By Morag Lindsay
Corrina Robertson holding up Christmas decorations on Muthill main street
Muthill volunteer Corrina Robertson is looking forward to the Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A little Perthshire village will be lit from end to end this Christmas for the first time ever.

The display in Muthill caps a two-year show of community spirit.

Residents decided it was time to come out of the darkness last year, and raised enough money to string Christmas lights from 15 of the street lamps.

This year another 12 sponsors have come forward.

And that means all 27 lamp posts along the length of the main road will now be decorated.

Group of people in centre of Muthill
Muthill locals at last year’s Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Corrina Robertson.

The Muthill lights are old ones, which were going spare after nearby Auchterarder upgraded its Christmas display.

Organiser Corrina Robertson of Muthill Community Events says the team are grateful to all the sponsors.

And she says it’s a symbol of what places can achieve when people put their minds to it.

Muthill Christmas lights featuring bells and holly
The Muthill lights were going begging after Auchterarder refreshed its dissplay. Image: Corrina Robertson.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, considering this is only our second year,” she said.

Christmas lights part of a big weekend for Muthill

The Muthill display will be switched on this Saturday afternoon.

It’s part of a weekend of festive activities.

The village hall will be hosting a Christmas fair and Santa’s post office on Saturday and Sunday.

Mrs Clause, with elves seated in front of fireplace in Muthill village hall.
Christmas in Muthill is a group effort. Image: Corrina Robertson.

Families will gather at the Highlandman Park around 3.30pm. The Coorie Inn and The Commercial will be providing refreshments and the choir will be singing in the lead-up to the Christmas tree switch-on at 5.30pm.

And Muthill’s event is one of number of ceremonies happening across Perth and Kinross on Saturday.

Switch-ons happening elsewhere

They include Blackford’s annual light switch-on festivities, which will kick off around 3.30pm at McNaughtons Garage on Moray Street.

Organisers, Blackford Festive Lights, are promising good cheer, drinks and snacks and say there might even be a visit from the big man himself.

Crieff’s switch-on will be in The Square, with the fun starting at noon.

Visitors can also enjoy a festive market, brass and pipe bands and other street entertainment, as well as Santa’s Grotto.

And Kinross Christmas lights switch is happening in Greens car park at 6pm.

It will be preceded by Santa’s parade up the High Street, led by Kinross and District Pipe Band.

There will be a collection on the night to support Light up Kinross, who organise and finance the display ever year.

Conversation