Perthshire boy, 6, hailed a hero after A9 mobile call saves mum’s life

A Perthshire youngster has been hailed a hero after his quick thinking almost certainly saved the life of his mum who had fallen seriously ill while driving on the A9.

Vicky McMillan was returning home with her two sons, Chester, 6, and Cooper, 4, from a playdate in Pitlochry last month when she suddenly became very ill.

Suffering from violent stomach and chest pains, the 42-year-old was forced to pull over on the A9 before passing out moments later.

Immediately spotting the danger, Chester found his mum’s mobile phone and called his dad to raise the alarm.

Perthshire boy Chester, 6, used mum’s mobile to raise the alarm

David McMillan, 48, who was at the family home just a few miles away in Old Struan, was informed by his six-year-old son that “mummy was very sick”.

The incident occurred on the A9 near Blair Atholl at around 4.50pm on Sunday November 10.

Realising the seriousness of the situation and the fact his two young boys were stranded in a layby with their now unconscious mum, David rushed out to find them.

“I was at home when the call came from Vicky’s phone and was surprised to hear Chester’s voice,” David explained.

“He told me that mummy had fallen sick and was very well and could he come to get them.”

Emergency response on A9

“It had helped that Chester said they were parked in a layby very close to my place of work so I rushed straight out,” he added.

“As I was driving I passed my wife’s car. Chester rang me again to say I had missed them.

“Eventually I reached the car and ran over to find that Vicky was now unconscious and struggling to breathe.

“I immediately called 999 while trying to assist Vicky. Chester stayed very calm the whole time.”

The ordeal triggered a full-scale emergency response with police, paramedics, and an air ambulance arriving at the scene.

“It was a truly terrifying situation,” said David.

“However Chester, even at his young age, remained calm the whole time, he was amazing.

“By chance, an unmarked police car on its way to Aviemore spotted the situation and came to help.

“The A9 was even blocked for a time as the emergency services continued at the scene.

Mum taken to Ninewells Hospital

“She was eventually taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee for further treatment where she remained overnight.

“Doctors later found she had a severe kidney infection and an infection of her oesophagus which accounted for difficulty in breathing.”

David told The Courier that Chester had never been shown how to use a mobile phone.

He had simply understood how to make a call having watched his parents use them.

“He was amazing and he almost certainly saved his mum’s life,” said David.

“I am so proud of my little boy and I’m amazed how clever and brave he was in such a difficult situation.

“It’s very smart thinking on his part, especially given he’s only six years old.

David has now nominated Chester for a Pride of Britain Award – an annual UK ceremony that recognises bravery by people of all ages.

“Vicky is recovering at home but I dread to think what would have happened if Chester hadn’t acted so quickly and calmly,” Savid added.

“What he did was amazing and I’d love for him to get some recognition,”