Invergowrie shops taped off by police after break-in

Police have taped off a row of shops in Invergowrie after a break-in.

The area on Main Street is home to a Scotmid store and Azaad takeaway.

Officers cordoned off the shops and car parking spaces on Monday morning.

Scotmid customers are being turned away by police.

One passer-by said: “A large area has been taped off outside the shops.

“They’re meant to open at 6.30am but the staff are standing outside.

“A few customers have been turned away so far this morning.

“A forensics officer is here taking pictures just now.”

One man who lives nearby – who did not want to be named – said: “The shop has been targeted a few times now.

“It always surprises me as the shop is on a busy residential street.

“I’ve heard of a spate of (break-ins) between here, Longforgan and Inchture.”

Another resident said she heard the shop’s alarm at around 3.45am.

She described a “smoke bomb” going off inside.

Resident describes ‘smoke bomb’ after break-in at Invergowrie shop

She said: “I looked out and saw two men at the shop. One man had a crowbar in his hand.

“They got spooked and ran off down Carsella Road.

“They must have gotten the door open as a smoke bomb went off inside the shop.

“It was quite dramatic to see, but the vapour dispersed quite quickly.

“I never saw anything in the two males’ hands aside from the crowbar.

“Police were here really quickly and began searching the area behind the shop.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

