Invergowrie shops taped off by police after break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Invergowrie shops taped off by police after break-in

Police have cordoned off an area on Main Street.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
The shops in Invergowrie have been taped off. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The shops in Invergowrie have been taped off. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police have taped off a row of shops in Invergowrie after a break-in.

The area on Main Street is home to a Scotmid store and Azaad takeaway.

Officers cordoned off the shops and car parking spaces on Monday morning.

Scotmid customers are being turned away by police.

One passer-by said: “A large area has been taped off outside the shops.

“They’re meant to open at 6.30am but the staff are standing outside.

“A few customers have been turned away so far this morning.

“A forensics officer is here taking pictures just now.”

Police outside the shops. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man who lives nearby – who did not want to be named – said: “The shop has been targeted a few times now.

“It always surprises me as the shop is on a busy residential street.

“I’ve heard of a spate of (break-ins) between here, Longforgan and Inchture.”

Another resident said she heard the shop’s alarm at around 3.45am.

She described a “smoke bomb” going off inside.

Resident describes ‘smoke bomb’ after break-in at Invergowrie shop

She said: “I looked out and saw two men at the shop. One man had a crowbar in his hand.

“They got spooked and ran off down Carsella Road.

“They must have gotten the door open as a smoke bomb went off inside the shop.

“It was quite dramatic to see, but the vapour dispersed quite quickly.

“I never saw anything in the two males’ hands aside from the crowbar.

“Police were here really quickly and began searching the area behind the shop.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Perth & Kinross

The latest care inspections include Forfar After School Club at Langlands Primary School. Image: Paul Reid
Care round-up: Child supervision fears at Forfar after-school club and medication issues at Newport…
Mathew Mclean
Coupar Angus man found guilty of sex attack on sleeping woman
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were allegedly attacked in Kinross. Image: Kieran Webster.
Man appears in court in connection with fatal Kinross ‘dog attack’
Simeon Chien playing guitar on stage.
'Music helps me cope with my autism - it made me the person I…
Kai McCready sped the wrong way down South Street, Perth, and rode along the pavement outside the Silvery Tay pub.
Motorbike menace sped into face of traffic and tore along pavements before Perth city…
Auchterarder bus outside St Margaret's Hospital
Auchterarder holiday park set for refusal despite pledge to fund community bus service
Jenny White seated in armchair holding birthday card
Auchterarder Golf Club first lady celebrates 100th birthday
Nick Burns holding oil painting in front of wall of paintings
Perth auction house opens up Aladdin's cave for end-of-year sale
A sinkhole in Canal Street is causing delays. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cause of Perth city centre sinkhole revealed
5
Greggory Odjig
Outlander actor cleared of rape at Stirling High Court

Conversation