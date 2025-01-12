Perth dog attack: Two people reported after five taken to hospital

Two people have been reported after a dog attack in Perth left five people in hospital.
Witnesses reported seeing a bull-type dog biting passersby in Cara Place, North Muirton, on Friday afternoon.
At least nine police officers and a specialist dog unit arrived at the residential cul-de-sac to sedate the dog, which has since been destroyed.
All of those hospitalised are now back at home and police say there were no serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025, officers received a report of a dog having bitten people on Cara Place, Perth.
“Five people attended hospital, there are no serious injuries.
“The dog has been euthanised.
“A 26-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman have been reported to the procurator fiscal.”