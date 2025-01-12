Perth dog attack: Two people reported after five taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth dog attack: Two people reported after five taken to hospital

At least nine police officers and a specialist dog unit were deployed.

By Stephen Eighteen
Cara Place, Perth - stock image
The incident happened at Cara Place on Friday. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

Two people have been reported after a dog attack in Perth left five people in hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a bull-type dog biting passersby in Cara Place, North Muirton, on Friday afternoon.

At least nine police officers and a specialist dog unit arrived at the residential cul-de-sac to sedate the dog, which has since been destroyed.

All of those hospitalised are now back at home and police say there were no serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025, officers received a report of a dog having bitten people on Cara Place, Perth.

“Five people attended hospital, there are no serious injuries.

“The dog has been euthanised.

“A 26-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman have been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Inside Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool: Closure continues as building 'increasingly prone' to problems
Cara Place, Perth - stock image
Victim of Perth dog attack says police were warned about dangerous animal last year
Andrew Miller
Thief stole motorbikes, cars and possessions worth thousands in Perthshire raids
Jen Newall rallies the Save Our Rural Library campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Perth Museum libraries protest
The A94 was closed near Balbeggie. Image: Google Street View
Five people taken to hospital after crash shuts main road near Perth
The former Auto Services site.
Perth to get new Greens grocery store as Pizza Hut work set to start
Beavers head swimming above water surface
VIDEO: Glenfarg beavers make way for controversial Scottish Water upgrade
fFre that tore through Laidneskia House near Grandtully.
£3K+ raised for Perthshire family whose home damaged by fire
Cara Place in Perth.
Five people in hospital after bull-type dog goes on biting spree in Perth
Jade Taylor, holding a picture of Barry Dixon, and Kerry Burgess, holding a picture of Cameron Rae. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Victims' families join torchlit Knife Angel procession in Perth and call for blade amnesty