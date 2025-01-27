8 Perth and Kinross schools in line for new additional support needs spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 Perth and Kinross schools in line for new additional support needs spaces

Youngsters in communities like Auchterarder and Kinross are having to travel long distances to schools that can cater for their needs.

By Morag Lindsay
Community School of Auchterarder exterior
Pupils with additional support needs at the Community School of Auchterarder currently have to go elsewhere. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Additional support needs provision in Perth and Kinross is set for a major expansion.

Councillors are being asked to rubber-stamp plans for eight schools over the next three years.

Education chiefs say the £457,000 investment is needed to address gaps in the service at present, and to cope with future demand.

A report going to Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee says there aren’t enough places to meet the forecast level of need for the 2025/2026 academic year.

There are currently no ‘Intensive Support Provisions’ (ISPs) at the Community School of Auchterarder, Kinross High School and St John’s RC Academy in Perth, or in the primary schools in their catchment areas.

It means pupils with additional support needs are having to travel long distances to be taught in other schools.

That is costly for the council but it’s also distancing youngsters from their own communities and friends.

St John’s Academy exterior
St John’s RC Academy in Perth could also receive investment in additional support needs education. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The committee report says: “Some of the most vulnerable children and young people in Perth and Kinross Council schools are having to travel significant distances to school each day.

“And for some this can increase feelings of distress before the school day has even begun.”

Perth & Kinross Council sets out additional support needs plan

Education chiefs are proposing eight new ISPs, phased in over three years.

Phase one would involve Kinross High School, Perth High School and a primary school in the Perth Academy catchment area.

Phases two and three will involve the development of new ISPs at the Community School of Auchterarder and St John’s RC Academy in Perth, as well as primary schools in their catchments.

Additional primary provision for children in the Bertha Park High School catchment is also proposed.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council fears it won’t have sufficient space for pupils with additional support needs in 2025/26. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Education bosses have identified potential spaces for these new ISPs in most areas.

But a lack of capacity in primary schools in the Kinross and Milnathort area means gaps here will be trickier to fill.

Kinross youngsters facing long journeys

The report says “significant building work” may be required to support primary pupils in the Kinross High School catchment.

In the meantime officers are suggesting primary school children with additional support needs might be allocated spaces at Errol, more than 30 miles away, from August 2025.

An additional class would be established in the existing ISP at Errol Primary to accommodate these youngsters.

Kinross High School exterior
Help for primary pupils with additional support needs in the Kinross High School catchment may take longer to arrange. Image: Kenny Smith.

The council acknowledges this will mean pupils having to travel long distances.

But it would allow children from the same area to stay together.

The learning and families committee will discuss the proposals when it meets on Wednesday January 29.

If councillors agree to the recommendations, the next step will be consultations on the measures in phase one.

Conversation