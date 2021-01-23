Revealed: What data shows about people travelling to work during lockdowns

Many more people across north and north-east Scotland are travelling to work than during the first lockdown and experts have warned not enough is being done to support workers to stay at home.
Location data published this week by Google shows that in every area of Tayside and Fife, the north-east and the Highlands, significantly more individuals are attending workplaces than when restrictions were first introduced, in March last year.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe