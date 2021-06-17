New cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at two primary schools in Dundee.

Dundee City Council said there have been cases linked to people at Ardler Primary School to the north-west of the city.

It has not been confirmed how many staff or pupils have tested positive for the virus or how many have been asked to quarantine at home.

A single case has also been reported in a P7 pupil at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry.

Close contacts identified

Close contacts of the positive cases at both schools have been identified by NHS Tayside’s health protection team, it is understood.

Forthill Primary School head teacher Alison Macgregor wrote to parents following the case.

She said: “Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a close contact of the case and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Forthill Nursery remains open with current guidelines.”

There are just a few weeks left of the school year. City schools finish for the summer on June 30.

Confirming the cases, a local authority spokesman said: “We are aware of cases in these schools and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school have communicated directly with all families in their communities about this.”

It comes as parents in the city demand clarity over self-isolation rules in schools, which they have called “confusing”.

In some cases where a positive case emerges, not all classmates or siblings are required to stay at home as they are not identified as close contacts of the confirmed school case by health teams.

Coronavirus hotspot

In the last week, council chiefs have also made repeated pleas for families to follow the rules as the city is currently Scotland’s Covid-19 hotspot, with the highest rate of the infection based on population size.

According to Public Heath Scotland data, there have been 314 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

There were also more than 842 Dundee pupils off school because of the virus last week, on June 8.

These figures include those who have Covid-19 or are isolating.