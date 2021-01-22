Tayside and Fife record 13 more deaths from Covid-19 in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tayside and Fife have recorded 13 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded eight deaths, Dundee saw two, there was one in Angus, and two in Perth and Kinross.

The council areas also saw 165 new cases, up slightly from 162 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 35 in Angus, 37 in Dundee, 31 in Perth and Kinross and 62 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 71 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,628.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,480 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,636 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.96%, down from 7% on the previous day.

There are 2,053 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 49 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 161 are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

Public Health Scotland said 358,454 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by 8.30am on Thursday January 21, an increase of 23,583 from the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon used her briefing to pay tribute to those working in essential retail for their continued service and the vital role they play at this difficult time.