Nicola Sturgeon chairs emergency committee as Holyrood insists there’s no fuel shortage

By Alasdair Clark
September 24 2021, 5.04pm Updated: September 24 2021, 5.11pm
Nicola Sturgeon discussed the fuel situation earlier this week.
Nicola Sturgeon discussed the fuel situation earlier this week.

Nicola Sturgeon chaired the Scottish Government’s emergency committee this week over fears over fuel supplies, it has emerged.

The Scottish Government has reassured people that there are no fuel shortages as petrol station forecourts across the country see queues of drivers looking to fill up.

A small number of BP and Tesco filling stations have been forced to shut – reportedly due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

The news prompted apparent panic buying on Friday, with many heading for the pumps across Tayside and Fife.

But both the UK and Scottish Governments say there is no sign the supply is about the run dry, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stressing earlier in the day that only a handful of petrol stations have had to close.

Asked about panic buying by The Courier, a Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed talks have been held to address the situation.

The spokesperson said: “Although energy and gas supply are reserved issues, ministers are actively engaging in urgent discussion with the sector and pressing the UK Government to take urgent steps to maintain security of our energy supplies and to support domestic, business and industrial consumers given the current market conditions.

Cars queue up at Sainburys at Baldovie

“The first minister chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) on Wednesday and we continue to monitor this developing situation.

“We will support the sector and consumers however we can.

“There is no shortage of fuel and supplies are operating as normal in Scotland.”

A BP garage in Glenrothes today

Mr Shapps is urging drivers to “carry on” as normal.

He added: “Asda, Morrisons and other supermarkets, are saying they have no problems, as have other petrol companies.

“I’ll move heaven and Earth to do anything that’s required to make sure that lorries carry on moving our goods and services and petrol around the country.”

