Scots back tougher action on sale and use of fireworks in survey

Tougher action on the sale and use of fireworks in Scotland has been backed by the public in a new report.

The consultation, which attracted 1,739 responses, asked for views on the Scottish Government’s Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill.

The findings report follows the report of an independent Fireworks Review Group which recommended tightening legislation to reduce the harm fireworks can cause.

Video of lit firework thrown into Dundee shop

It comes after a series of anti-social incidents involving the use of fireworks in Dundee this year.

Staff were forced to run for cover in a Whitfield shop when a lit pyrotechnic was thrown into the store earlier this year (see below).

In another incident, a youth was charged for allegedly throwing a lit firework in City Square on Bonfire Night.

And in Kirkton, locals were shocked when a firework was hurled from a moving car.

Consultation results

The results of the consultation show that, of those who responded:

92% agreed with the introduction of a new offence to criminalise the supply of fireworks to under-18s

84% backed the introduction of a fireworks licensing system

77% backed a new offence of being in possession of a pyrotechnic in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority

70% agreed with extending police powers to allow a stop and search provision in relation to pyrotechnics

More than 60% agreed with restrictions for the general public on the days fireworks can be sold and used

Ash Regan MSP, community safety minister, said: “The consultation builds on a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering and demonstrated the range of views among those who responded.

“I am committed to making our communities safer and we have already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

“We are intent on further improving safety for communities across Scotland by taking forward the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill at the earliest opportunity to ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks and to reduce the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.”

Proposed new rules in addition to June regulations

The majority of responses to the consultation came from individual members of the public, while 64 groups or organisations also contributed.

The proposed Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill is in addition to new regulations which came into force at the end of June, restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

The 2021 consultation builds on a consultation carried out in 2019, an opinion poll representative of the views of adults in Scotland and a review of international evidence.

