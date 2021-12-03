Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots back tougher action on sale and use of fireworks in survey

By Steven Rae
December 3 2021, 11.08am
New rules could further limit the use of fireworks.
New rules could further limit the use of fireworks.

Tougher action on the sale and use of fireworks in Scotland has been backed by the public in a new report.

The consultation, which attracted 1,739 responses, asked for views on the Scottish Government’s Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill.

The findings report follows the report of an independent Fireworks Review Group which recommended tightening legislation to reduce the harm fireworks can cause.

Video of lit firework thrown into Dundee shop

It comes after a series of anti-social incidents involving the use of fireworks in Dundee this year.

Staff were forced to run for cover in a Whitfield shop when a lit pyrotechnic was thrown into the store earlier this year (see below).

In another incident, a youth was charged for allegedly throwing a lit firework in City Square on Bonfire Night.

And in Kirkton, locals were shocked when a firework was hurled from a moving car.

Consultation results

The results of the consultation show that, of those who responded:

  • 92% agreed with the introduction of a new offence to criminalise the supply of fireworks to under-18s
  • 84% backed the introduction of a fireworks licensing system
  • 77% backed a new offence of being in possession of a pyrotechnic in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority
  • 70% agreed with extending police powers to allow a stop and search provision in relation to pyrotechnics
  • More than 60% agreed with restrictions for the general public on the days fireworks can be sold and used

Ash Regan MSP, community safety minister, said: “The consultation builds on a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering and demonstrated the range of views among those who responded.

“I am committed to making our communities safer and we have already moved quickly to introduce regulations restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

“We are intent on further improving safety for communities across Scotland by taking forward the Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill at the earliest opportunity to ensure appropriate action is taken over the sale and use of fireworks and to reduce the misuse of pyrotechnic devices such as flares.”

Proposed new rules in addition to June regulations

The majority of responses to the consultation came from individual members of the public, while 64 groups or organisations also contributed.

The proposed Fireworks and Pyrotechnics Bill is in addition to new regulations which came into force at the end of June, restricting the times of day and the volume of fireworks that can be supplied to the public – as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

The 2021 consultation builds on a consultation carried out in 2019, an opinion poll representative of the views of adults in Scotland and a review of international evidence.

