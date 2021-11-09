Man, 19, charged with throwing firework in Dundee city centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with throwing a firework in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to City Square at around 8pm on Friday after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour.

Those allegedly involved left the scene, but officers later tracked down the teenager and charged him with throwing the pyrotechnic.

Some fireworks were also seized during the Bonfire Night incident.

’20 youths’ spotted

One onlooker said: “There were maybe around 20 youths at one point before the first police vehicle turned up.

“I was looking at the Christmas lights going up on Reform Street when they were situated near the City Square.

“Police started interviewing some of the youngsters before another police vehicle showed up.

“A further police van arrived but by that point some of them had dispersed.

“Some of them only looked about 13 and others looked much older.”

The incident came after firefighters were reportedly attacked while attending a bonfire in Kirkton.

The fire service also received more than 1,000 calls across Scotland.

Police statement

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youths in the City Square area of Dundee around 7.30pm on Friday.

“The group of youths dispersed on the arrival of officers.

“A 19-year-old man was later charged in connection with throwing a firework on to a road and will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Officers also seized a number of fireworks.”