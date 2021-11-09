Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man, 19, charged with throwing firework in Dundee city centre

By James Simpson
November 9 2021, 4.32pm Updated: November 9 2021, 4.39pm
Police in Dundee city centre on Bonfire Night
Police attending the incident at City Square.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with throwing a firework in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to City Square at around 8pm on Friday after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour.

Those allegedly involved left the scene, but officers later tracked down the teenager and charged him with throwing the pyrotechnic.

Some fireworks were also seized during the Bonfire Night incident.

’20 youths’ spotted

One onlooker said: “There were maybe around 20 youths at one point before the first police vehicle turned up.

“I was looking at the Christmas lights going up on Reform Street when they were situated near the City Square.

Police in Dundee city centre on Bonfire Night
Officers were called to reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

“Police started interviewing some of the youngsters before another police vehicle showed up.

“A further police van arrived but by that point some of them had dispersed.

“Some of them only looked about 13 and others looked much older.”

Police in Dundee city centre on Bonfire Night
Police seized fireworks during the incident in Dundee.

The incident came after firefighters were reportedly attacked while attending a bonfire in Kirkton.

The fire service also received more than 1,000 calls across Scotland.

Police statement

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youths in the City Square area of Dundee around 7.30pm on Friday.

“The group of youths dispersed on the arrival of officers.

“A 19-year-old man was later charged in connection with throwing a firework on to a road and will be reported to the procurator fiscal. Officers also seized a number of fireworks.”

Yvonne Barr: Tributes to ‘lovely’ Dundee woman after alleged Bonfire Night murder

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier