Dundee firefighters attacked at Kirkton bonfire By Alasdair Clark November 5 2021, 8.54pm Updated: November 5 2021, 10.47pm The bonfire earlier on Friday [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Three attacks on firefighters less than two hours into Bonfire Night Huge bonfire in Kirkton area of Dundee as locals celebrate with fireworks Fireworks in Scotland: What are the new rules and potential penalties? Dundee taxi driver fears for livelihood after arson attack on car outside his home