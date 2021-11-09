Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exploding egg leaves Perth man with burns to eyes, face and body

By Alasdair Clark
November 9 2021, 4.40pm
Perth man Gary McDougall was left with painful burns after a kitchen mishap
Perth man Gary McDougall was left with painful burns after a kitchen mishap

A Perth man has told how he was left with painful burns to his face and body after a poached egg “exploded” over him.

Care worker Gary McDougall says he has cooked eggs in the microwave “millions of times” – but the process went wrong last week.

In a video shared on TikTok warning others of the risks, Gary urged people to be careful, saying: “Don’t poach eggs in the microwave, buy one of those machines.”

In a follow-up post showing his injuries from the November 3 accident, he said: “Cooking eggs in the microwave can sometimes not be a good idea.”

Perth man’s warning after egg explodes

He told The Courier that his burns have now started healing, and he is likely to make a full recovery without any permanent scars.

Explaining the method he normally uses to poach an egg, he said: “You just boil the kettle and fill the cup half way up before putting the egg in and microwaving it.

“But this time when I put the spoon in to fish it out there’s been pressure underneath and then that’s just [exploded].

It’s a lot better today, at least I can open my eye. When it happened it felt like my eyeball was melting

Gary McDougall

“It’s a lot better today, at least I can open my eye. When it happened it felt like my eyeball was melting.”

Gary says he panicked, fearing that he had damaged his face permanently.

He said: “At the time, I just thought, s***. Like I said, I’ve done it so many times before it was just a shock.

“I put the video up just to warn people.”

Gary was left with painful burns after the accident

He was treated at A&E at Perth Royal Infirmary following the accident, and despite the liquid going into his eye and causing it to swell, his vision has not been affected.

Gary’s post on TikTok has been viewed more than half a millions times and has attracted thousands of likes and comments.

One person said they had experienced a similar situation after poaching an egg in a bowl of hot water in the microwave.

Another added: “Jeez, that looks painful. I hope there’s no permanent damage.”

Footballer was injured by exploding egg

Gary is not the first person to be injured poaching an egg.

Footballer Kirk Broadfoot was hurt in a similar way during his time playing with Rangers in 2009.

The club’s then-manager Walter Smith said at the time that Broadfoot had received  “facial burns” as he inspected two eggs he had just poached.

It was reported how one of the eggs blew up and “squirted scalding hot water into his face”.

Strategy reveals plans for 1,400 affordable homes in Perthshire by 2027

