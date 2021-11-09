Exploding egg leaves Perth man with burns to eyes, face and body

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth man has told how he was left with painful burns to his face and body after a poached egg “exploded” over him.

Care worker Gary McDougall says he has cooked eggs in the microwave “millions of times” – but the process went wrong last week.

In a video shared on TikTok warning others of the risks, Gary urged people to be careful, saying: “Don’t poach eggs in the microwave, buy one of those machines.”

In a follow-up post showing his injuries from the November 3 accident, he said: “Cooking eggs in the microwave can sometimes not be a good idea.”

Perth man’s warning after egg explodes

He told The Courier that his burns have now started healing, and he is likely to make a full recovery without any permanent scars.

Explaining the method he normally uses to poach an egg, he said: “You just boil the kettle and fill the cup half way up before putting the egg in and microwaving it.

“But this time when I put the spoon in to fish it out there’s been pressure underneath and then that’s just [exploded].

“It’s a lot better today, at least I can open my eye. When it happened it felt like my eyeball was melting.”

Gary says he panicked, fearing that he had damaged his face permanently.

He said: “At the time, I just thought, s***. Like I said, I’ve done it so many times before it was just a shock.

“I put the video up just to warn people.”

He was treated at A&E at Perth Royal Infirmary following the accident, and despite the liquid going into his eye and causing it to swell, his vision has not been affected.

Gary’s post on TikTok has been viewed more than half a millions times and has attracted thousands of likes and comments.

One person said they had experienced a similar situation after poaching an egg in a bowl of hot water in the microwave.

Another added: “Jeez, that looks painful. I hope there’s no permanent damage.”

Footballer was injured by exploding egg

Gary is not the first person to be injured poaching an egg.

Footballer Kirk Broadfoot was hurt in a similar way during his time playing with Rangers in 2009.

The club’s then-manager Walter Smith said at the time that Broadfoot had received “facial burns” as he inspected two eggs he had just poached.

It was reported how one of the eggs blew up and “squirted scalding hot water into his face”.