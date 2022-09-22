The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year

By James Simpson
September 22 2022, 8.48am Updated: September 22 2022, 11.18am
The Courier's Marc Deanie, Emma Crichton and David Clegg receive News Website of the Year Award.
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award

The Courier has been named Scotland’s News Website of the Year.

The DC Thomson title won the accolade at the 43rd Scottish Press Awards on Wednesday night.

The Courier beat national publishers including the Daily Record and the Scotsman to the gong at the ceremony in Glasgow.

‘Truly excellent experience for audiences’

Editor David Clegg said: “We are absolutely thrilled by this recognition.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to deliver a truly excellent experience for our audiences.

“The way we, as a publisher, have adapted our approach to serve both print and digital over the last year has stood us in good stead for the future.”

There were other major successes for The Courier – and its sister titles the Press and Journal and the Sunday Post – on the night too.

Sean O'Neil is presented his award by judge Denise West.
Sean O’Neil was presented with award for Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year from chief judge Denise West.

Journalist Sean O’Neil was named Local/Weekly Reporter of the Year for his work as part of the Impact investigations team – including his documentary about the disappearance of Glenrothes man Allan Bryant.

Meanwhile The Stooshie, which delves into the big political stories of the week for readers of The Courier and Press and Journal, scooped Podcast of the Year.

Producer Morven McIntyre and political editor Andy Philip receive award.
Audio producer Morven McIntyre and political editor Andy Philip presented with Podcast of the Year.

The Press and Journal had several other successes: it was named the Daily Newspaper of the Year, received the award for Local/Weekly Campaign of the Year after its Beach Clean coverage, journalist Neil Drysdale was named Local/Weekly Feature Writer of the Year and Catherine Deveny won Columnist of the Year.

The Sunday Post was crowned Sunday Newspaper of the Year, while the newspaper’s Marion Scott took home both the Reporter of the Year and the Nicola Barry Award gongs.

Marion Scott (centre) pictured with her Nicola Barry Award.

John McLellan, director of the Scottish Newspaper Society, said: “Because of the unpredictability, 2021 was in many ways as difficult as 2020, but the speed with which journalists and publishers adapted to pandemic conditions ensured they were in good shape to meet the challenges.

“The measures we took in conjunction with government action ensured that titles emerged relatively intact and able to continue serving readers with trusted, reliable news and information.

“Although the commercial landscape remains challenging to say the least, it is encouraging to see so many high-quality entries and the enthusiasm on display at our annual celebration is testament to the sector’s continued resilience.”

