Superman and the Formula One frenzy: Sunday's news in pictures

December 12 2021, 4.33pm

Williams Racing, George Russell, enters the paddock with the Kings Men. F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo by Octane/Action Plus/Shutterstock

A rescue team transports a woman from her home in a flooded area near the Ebro River in Tudela, northern Spain. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

People wearing Santa Claus costumes run on a walkway of steel vaults, called the Agora, during the Athens Santa Run, Athens. AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis

A sailing boat makes its way through the Solent into Portsmouth harbour in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A woman takes a selfie with the Holy Jesus statue during Pope Francis' Angelus Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

Lewis Hamilton lost for words as Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, celebrates winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, UAE. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

A man rides a bicycle through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds, Yorkshire. Hundreds of people donned Santa suits and joined the 5k fun run organised by St Gemma's Hospice, a charity providing expert care and support people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Superman is in the Christmas spirit as a postponed Oz Comic Con returns to the Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Melbourne, VIC, Australia. Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock