Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Superman and the Formula One frenzy: Sunday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
December 12 2021, 4.33pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Williams Racing, George Russell, enters the paddock with the Kings Men. F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo by Octane/Action Plus/Shutterstock
A rescue team transports a woman from her home in a flooded area near the Ebro River in Tudela, northern Spain. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
People wearing Santa Claus costumes run on a walkway of steel vaults, called the Agora, during the Athens Santa Run, Athens. AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
A sailing boat makes its way through the Solent into Portsmouth harbour in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A woman takes a selfie with the Holy Jesus statue during Pope Francis’ Angelus Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican. ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI</p> <p>
Lewis Hamilton lost for words as Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, celebrates winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, UAE. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A man rides a bicycle through a snow covered street in Belgrade, Serbia. AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds, Yorkshire. Hundreds of people donned Santa suits and joined the 5k fun run organised by St Gemma’s Hospice, a charity providing expert care and support people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Superman is in the Christmas spirit as a postponed Oz Comic Con returns to the Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Melbourne, VIC, Australia. Michael Currie/Speed Media/Shutterstock

 

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier