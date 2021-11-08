Obituary: Romeo Borella, legendary St Andrews United FC Junior Cup double goal scorer at Hampden

An error occurred. Please try again.

Romeo Borella, who famously scored two goals the day St Andrews United FC won the Scottish Junior Cup at Hampden in May 1960, has died at the age 87.

Speaking on behalf of the St Andrews United committee, and confirming that Mr Borella died on Friday, St Andrews United club historian and secretary Donald Gellatly said: “The word legend is often used out of context in Scottish football but Romeo deserves to be remembered as a key figure in the history of St Andrews United.”

‘Best ice cream in Fife’

Born in Crail on March 1, 1934, Mr Borella was the grandson of an ice cream merchant from Northern Italy.

He gained his education at Waid Academy as well as playing football for the school team. Romeo worked in his father’s café and shop selling ‘the best ice cream in Fife’.

But he continued to play football with Crail Amateurs prior to earning a trial at St Andrews United.

The strong inside forward made his debut for Saints against Steelend Victoria at the age of 17 in April 1951 yet he decided to join Thornton Hibs the following summer since the Memorial Park outfit was building a strong side capable of winning trophies.

Romeo quickly became a popular figure around Thornton by scoring goals on a regular basis and he continued to play football throughout his spell of National Service at RAF Leuchars.

Producing a terrific performance when Thornton Hibs beat Kilsyth Rangers in the Scottish Junior Cup, he agreed to join the latter for a nominal transfer fee in July 1955.

The strong attacking midfielder appeared in the Wee Gers’ Scottish Junior Cup Final defeat by Banks o’ Dee in May 1957.

However, he did not enjoy travelling to North Lanarkshire from his Crail home.

Joining St Andrews United

Borella consequently quit football in order to concentrate on working at the family café but he was pressurised into joining St Andrews United by Secretary Jimmy Spence at the start of the 1959/60 season.

Donald Gellatly said: “The charismatic Fifer then scored his first goal for Saints against Crossgates Primrose the following November upon regaining full fitness and he played a key role in the team’s run to the Scottish Junior Cup Final six months later.

“However, Romeo nearly missed the biggest match in St Andrews United’s history because he sustained a broken jaw during the replayed semi-final win over Thornton Hibs at Stark’s Park.”

Donald explained that the sturdy inside forward who possessed a powerful shot made a significant recovery within three weeks so he was able to defy doctor’s orders by featuring in the Scottish Cup Final against Greenock Juniors.

“Borella began that match by playing out of position on the left wing to cover for the injured Jock Keddie yet Greenock held a 1-0 lead at half time,” said Donald.

“Romeo and inside right John Fraser thus agreed to switch positions at the start of the second half and that tactical change immediately paid dividends as the former beat Greenock goalie Mike McGinley with two long-range shots in quick succession.

“Borella therefore helped St Andrews United record a memorable victory in front of 34,603 people at Hampden Park and the winning team received a heroes’ welcome upon arriving home later that evening.”

Romeo also helped Saints win the Fife League that spring.

He scored a total of 16 goals in 39 appearances for the club prior to hanging up his boots at the age of 26 in order to focus upon work at the family café once again.

New life in Canada

Business was certainly booming at the time, particularly during the summer holidays, yet Borella and his wife Patricia decided to start a new life in Toronto with their young son midway through the 1960s.

The couple’s son was named after Gary Player since Patricia went into labour whilst watching the famous South African golfing at the Old Course and Romeo went on to work as a warehouse manager for a shipping and receiving company.

Borella also remained involved with football by setting up a youth team in Toronto as well as coaching at the Ontario Soccer Association and he became close friends with Canadian international players such as Gerry Gray.

Borella’s wife Patricia passed away in 2010 so Romeo moved back to Crail upon purchasing a flat overlooking the old family café.

He donated his Scottish Junior Cup winner’s medals to the local museum.

Borella then took the opportunity to socialise with old friends, attend St James’ Church on the Scores and watch St Andrews United on a regular basis as well as taking part in a televised interview at the time of the club’s centenary celebrations. He recently met up with fellow surviving player Tommy Will. The 60th anniversary was celebrated in May.

Donald added: “Romeo certainly remained active until the very end of his life but his passing still came as a shock to his friends and colleagues at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground, including former team mate Tommy Will.

“Officials at St Andrews United would like therefore to pass on sincere condolences to Romeo Borella’s family and funeral details will be announced in due course.”