Home News Perth & Kinross

Roadworks in Perth set to cause disruption for four weeks

By Jake Keith
November 8 2021, 11.22am
Roadworks are set to cause disruption on Gannoch Road and surrounding streets. Image: Google.
Drivers in Perth will face diversions for four weeks as major roadworks begin near the city centre.

Carriageway resurfacing works will start on Wednesday in the Gannochy area to fix numerous potholes.

Gannochy Road, alongside several other streets nearby, will be affected for the rest of this month with various diversion in pace until December 1.

Peter Barrett, councillor for the city centre area, says road repairs are badly needed in the area.

He said: “It is really good news that the council is able to start these works before winter sets in.

Peter Barrett, Perth city centre councillor, next to potholes in the Gannochy area.

“Some of the streets are badly potholed but resurfacing the area now will mean that severe damage over the winter period will be avoided.

“Access for pedestrian and emergency vehicles to premises will be maintained and access for public transport has been agreed.

“The resurfacing will make a vast improvement to the local roads and I hope that disruption for residents can be kept to a minimum while the works are being carried out.”

What roads are affected?

All vehicles will be prohibited from driving, parking or loading on both sides of the following roads during resurfacing works:

  • Gannochy Road from Muirhall Road to Farm Road.
  • Pitcullen Terrace from Gannochy Road to Rosemount Place.
  • Muirhall Terrace from Gannochy Road to 8 Muirhall Terrace.
  • Annat Road from Gannochy Road to the access to 3 Annat Road.
  • Dupplin Road from Gannochy Road to Haddon Road.
  • Gannochy Green from Gannochy Road to the access to 3 Gannochy Green.
  • Dupplin Road from Gannochy Road to Haddon Road.
  • Haddon Road from Dupplin Road to the access to 20 Haddon Road.

The alternative route for vehicles is via Gannochy Edge, Pedwarden Road, A94 Main Street and Lochie Brae.

