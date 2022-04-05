Obituary: Ann Ferguson of Fife was groundbreaking female engineer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Ann Ferguson of Fife was groundbreaking female engineer

By Chris Ferguson
April 5 2022, 11.00am Updated: April 5 2022, 1.40pm
Ann Ferguson.
Ann Ferguson.

Pioneering engineer and horsewoman Patricia Ann Ferguson has died aged 86.

Known as Ann, she was the first woman to be accepted for a civil engineering degree at St Andrews University.

She then became the only woman at the Royal Military Academy of Science where she completed her degree.

Government clearance

Ann’s admission to the college at Shrivenham, Wiltshire, had to be cleared by the then Defence Secretary Denis Healey.

She later went on to have a successful business career in civil engineering before serving as chairwoman of Fife Health Board.

Beginnings

Ann Ferguson, nee Todd, was born in Dundee where her father was a director of the Cox Brothers jute firm.

She began her education at Dundee High School but moved to Oldmeldrum when her parents took over Meldrum House Hotel.

Horses

It was there she pursued her love of equestrian sport. During the 1950s and 1960s Ann was a competitive showjumper who moved into dressage in the 1970s.

Ann completed her education at St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen.

Her parents then bought Annfield House Hotel at Kingskettle in Fife where again, Ann made a name for herself in equestrian circles.

University

She was accepted to study civil engineering at St Andrews in 1966 and halfway through her course she married fellow engineer Euan Ferguson.

The couple moved to England and when Ann graduated from the Royal Military College of Sciences, she was presented with her certificate by the Duke of Edinburgh.

On moving back to Scotland in 1973, she became the chief civil engineer at Redpath Dorman Long in Methil, one of only four oil platform manufacturers in the UK.

Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline.

In the late 1970s she started a civil engineering contractors business called Hatrick Bruce, along with her late husband. It was based in Milnathort and she ran it until 2006 when the business was taken over.

From 1983 until 1993, Ann was a member of Fife Health Board and its chairwoman from 1987 to 1993.

She was instrumental in overseeing the construction of Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, as well as steering the board through the enormous changes to NHS practices at that time.

Public roles

Her other public appointments were on the board of Glenrothes Development Corporation and to the board of management of the then Fife College of Technology.

She became a Justice of the Peace in 1989, was an ambassador for Poppy Scotland and an active supporter of Help for Heroes.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier