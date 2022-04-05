Female cyclist suffers serious injuries in Perth crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A female cyclist has suffered serious injuries after a crash on a major Perth road.

Emergency services were called to Crieff Road, near the junction with Feus Road, at around 8.30am on Tuesday.

The road was closed until around 10am, with bus services diverted.

The nature of the woman’s injuries have not been confirmed, but police have described them as serious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.30am on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a cyclist having been struck by a car at a roundabout on Crieff Road, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”