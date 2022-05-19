Ben Fenton of Dundee auctioneers BL Fenton dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Fenton of Dundee auctioneers BL Fenton dies aged 81

By Chris Ferguson
May 19 2022, 10.30am Updated: May 19 2022, 1.20pm
Dundee auctioneer Ben Fenton.
Ben Fenton, who spent nearly 70 years with the family firm BL Fenton and Sons auctioneers in Dundee, has died in his 82nd year.

He conducted his last auction a few weeks ago and remained heavily involved in the firm he joined at the age of 15.

BL Fenton and Sons was established by Ben’s grandfather, also Ben, and the firm has been based in Victoria Road ever since.

Education

Ben’s parents were Harry (Henry) and Winnie Fenton and he was educated at Morgan Academy in Dundee.

He left school at 15 and went straight to work in the family firm.

His son, Richard, said: “He began at the very bottom and worked his way up.

“He would work on the van, collecting and delivering, then he progressed to driving the van before becoming an auctioneer.

“He learned every aspect of the business from an early age.”

Saleroom

At one point in its history BL Fenton had its own showroom which was stocked with furniture and household goods.

Ben met his future wife, Lilias in Broughty Ferry and the couple married in 1962. They had two of a family, Richard and Steven, who now run the business.

Proud to serve

Richard said his father took great pride in being a family business that had served the city well for more than a century.

The post-war period when some owners of large houses were downsizing was a particularly busy time for the firm.

Although the mainstay of the business has been the sale of household items, silver, porcelain and antique furniture, there have been some outstanding prices set for artwork over the years.

Artworks

A painting by Scottish artist John Maclauchlan Milne set a world record price in excess of £20,000 and several works by James McIntosh Patrick have passed through the saleroom.

Golf and snooker were Ben’s two great hobbies. He played competitively over Monifieth golf links for many years.

