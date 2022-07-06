Kenny Lamond obituary: Scone Boys’ Brigade stalwart and ‘kind and caring husband’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Kenny Lamond obituary: Scone Boys’ Brigade stalwart and ‘kind and caring husband’

By Lindsay Bruce
July 6 2022, 10.30am
Kenny Lamond.
Kenny Lamond.

Past president of Kinnoull Bowing Club and Scone Boys’ Brigade stalwart Kenny Lamond has died aged 89.

Born in Alyth, Perthshire, on February 27,1933, to Drummond and Wilhelmina Lamond, Kenny lived on Drumfork Estate, Glenshee, where his dad was estate gardener.

The oldest of three boys, Kenny attended Blackwater School.

However, in 1940 the family moved to Balboughty near Scone when his dad took up a post in Almondbank and joined the police reserve.

He then enrolled at Robert Douglas Memorial School and he and his brothers joined Scone Boys’ Brigade where Kenny remained a member until his death.

At 16 Kenny passed his Scottish Football Association exam to qualify as a referee for junior football.

He was encouraged by his then BB captain, however, to apply for an apprenticeship with Nicoll, a print firm in Perth.

Conscription

National Service came calling when Kenny was 18. He joined the RAF, signing on for four years and despite a desire for foreign travel he was stationed in England for the entirety of his service.

Being in the air force wasn’t all hard work though. He enjoyed playing football with his fellow airmen.

In 1955 Kenny left the RAF. He returned to his parents’ house in Goshen Crescent in Scone taking a job as a delivery driver with Wrights Brewery.

He returned to printing in 1961 with the Perthshire Advertiser. Then in 1971 he moved to MTM Printers where he remained until his retirement at the age of 65 in 1998.

Twice as lucky

In 1962 Kenny wed Cathie Mason. The pair were happily married until Cathie passed away in January 1978.

Through church and bowling, Kenny later met Anne Ogilvy. On July 6, 1979 they tied the knot, living in Perth until 1987 when they moved to Scone.

Kenny Lamond and Anne on their 1979 wedding day.

Although there were no children from either marriage, Kenny always considered himself fortunate.

“It’s not often a man can be lucky twice,” he’d tell his friends.

Love and support

In 2008 Kenny suffered a fall – damaging the femoral nerve, he was no longer able to walk unsupported.

Anne left her job as a senior supervisor in a Perth legal office to look after Kenny 24/7.

The Lamonds shown during one of their much-loved trips away together.

When consultants suggested he may not walk again both Anne and Kenny were determined to prove them wrong.

With the help of a walking frame he did regain his mobility and the couple were able to get out and about again.

“We weren’t just husband and wife, Kenny and I were best friends too. He was the love of my life,” said Anne.

Kinnoull Bowling Club

The pair shared a love of watching sports and both enjoyed playing in bowling tournaments.

Kenny was a member of Kinnoull Bowing Club for 45 years and served as junior vice president, vice president, then president in 1983.

He also served on the club’s committee and was entertainments organiser for 20 years.

However, although he was a proud past president, the only prize Kenny didn’t win at the club was the Presidents Trophy.

Nicknamed “the legend”, Kenny continued to enjoy his visits to bowling clubs and matches all over Scotland.

Devoted husband

A man of faith, Kenny served as an elder in the Church of Scotland from April 1972. Firstly in Scone Old Parish Church and latterly in Scone and St Martins he devoted half a century to his church.

In recent years, as well as a shared love of musical theatre, Scottish and country and western music, the couple enjoyed holidays abroad.

Among their trip highlights were visits to the Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand.

However, it was a helicopter ride across the glaciers of the Rockies in Canada that they loved most.

Kenny Lamond pictured in aviator sunglasses and a headset, during a helicopter ride.
Kenny Lamond pictured during the iconic helicopter ride he loved so much.

Kenny died peacefully in Anne’s arms on May 12 2022, at home.

“Kenny never once complained, he always had a ready smile and a cheery word when he met people.

“And if ever he could ever do something for me he always did it.

“Thank you Kenny for a wonderful happy marriage and for being a kind and caring husband. I miss you dearly,” Anne added.

You can read the family announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier