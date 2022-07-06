Kenny Lamond obituary: Scone Boys’ Brigade stalwart and ‘kind and caring husband’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Past president of Kinnoull Bowing Club and Scone Boys’ Brigade stalwart Kenny Lamond has died aged 89.

Born in Alyth, Perthshire, on February 27,1933, to Drummond and Wilhelmina Lamond, Kenny lived on Drumfork Estate, Glenshee, where his dad was estate gardener.

The oldest of three boys, Kenny attended Blackwater School.

However, in 1940 the family moved to Balboughty near Scone when his dad took up a post in Almondbank and joined the police reserve.

He then enrolled at Robert Douglas Memorial School and he and his brothers joined Scone Boys’ Brigade where Kenny remained a member until his death.

At 16 Kenny passed his Scottish Football Association exam to qualify as a referee for junior football.

He was encouraged by his then BB captain, however, to apply for an apprenticeship with Nicoll, a print firm in Perth.

Conscription

National Service came calling when Kenny was 18. He joined the RAF, signing on for four years and despite a desire for foreign travel he was stationed in England for the entirety of his service.

Being in the air force wasn’t all hard work though. He enjoyed playing football with his fellow airmen.

In 1955 Kenny left the RAF. He returned to his parents’ house in Goshen Crescent in Scone taking a job as a delivery driver with Wrights Brewery.

He returned to printing in 1961 with the Perthshire Advertiser. Then in 1971 he moved to MTM Printers where he remained until his retirement at the age of 65 in 1998.

Twice as lucky

In 1962 Kenny wed Cathie Mason. The pair were happily married until Cathie passed away in January 1978.

Through church and bowling, Kenny later met Anne Ogilvy. On July 6, 1979 they tied the knot, living in Perth until 1987 when they moved to Scone.

Although there were no children from either marriage, Kenny always considered himself fortunate.

“It’s not often a man can be lucky twice,” he’d tell his friends.

Love and support

In 2008 Kenny suffered a fall – damaging the femoral nerve, he was no longer able to walk unsupported.

Anne left her job as a senior supervisor in a Perth legal office to look after Kenny 24/7.

When consultants suggested he may not walk again both Anne and Kenny were determined to prove them wrong.

With the help of a walking frame he did regain his mobility and the couple were able to get out and about again.

“We weren’t just husband and wife, Kenny and I were best friends too. He was the love of my life,” said Anne.

Kinnoull Bowling Club

The pair shared a love of watching sports and both enjoyed playing in bowling tournaments.

Kenny was a member of Kinnoull Bowing Club for 45 years and served as junior vice president, vice president, then president in 1983.

He also served on the club’s committee and was entertainments organiser for 20 years.

However, although he was a proud past president, the only prize Kenny didn’t win at the club was the Presidents Trophy.

Nicknamed “the legend”, Kenny continued to enjoy his visits to bowling clubs and matches all over Scotland.

Devoted husband

A man of faith, Kenny served as an elder in the Church of Scotland from April 1972. Firstly in Scone Old Parish Church and latterly in Scone and St Martins he devoted half a century to his church.

In recent years, as well as a shared love of musical theatre, Scottish and country and western music, the couple enjoyed holidays abroad.

Among their trip highlights were visits to the Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand.

However, it was a helicopter ride across the glaciers of the Rockies in Canada that they loved most.

Kenny died peacefully in Anne’s arms on May 12 2022, at home.

“Kenny never once complained, he always had a ready smile and a cheery word when he met people.

“And if ever he could ever do something for me he always did it.

“Thank you Kenny for a wonderful happy marriage and for being a kind and caring husband. I miss you dearly,” Anne added.

You can read the family announcement here.