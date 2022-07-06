What should we do next with our Dundee castle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What should we do next with our Dundee castle?

By Rob McLaren
July 6 2022, 10.41am Updated: July 6 2022, 10.46am
Dudhope Castle in Dundee.
Dudhope Castle in Dundee.

The new tenant of Dudhope Castle in Dundee is looking for ideas about its future from members of the public.

The 13th century Barrack Road building is owned by Dundee City Council who used it as offices until 2020.

Its sale was considered before councillors opted to lease it to social enterprise The Circle.

The group rents space to 11 tenants, who include Barnardo’s, Cornerstone, Funeral Link and Uppertunity.

Although the building’s offices are at full capacity, The Circle is looking to make the historic building more accessible to the public.

Dudhope Castle in Dundee opens to public

For the first time in many years, the building is going to be open to the public next week.

The Circle will host tours and ask people to complete a survey about the A-listed building’s future use.

Chief executive Kirsty Thompson said: “We don’t want to be tenants in the building who don’t don’t utilise the history and engage with the community.

“We know there are many people in Dundee who are aware of Dudhope Castle but may never have been inside.

The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson.

“We are trying to get views to figure out what next. We’ve got 11 tenants in there so there’s a limit to what we can do.

“There might be things we can do in terms of virtual reality tours of the site.

“One floor of the building is being used as storage but there’s potential to transform that.

“We are looking at the future in terms of the preservation, Heritage Lottery bids, how we can introduce the public a bit more to the space.”

The public consultations run from Monday to Friday next week from 10am to 4pm with a late opening until 7pm on Wednesday.

Castle’s long history

Visitors will also be able to view an exhibition about the castle’s history.

It depicts the castle’s links to William Wallace, its time as World War Barracks and as Abertay’s Business School.

The Circle rents workspaces in the castle to charities, social businesses, and community groups.

The group is also leading the way in working practices, introducing a four-day week over a year ago.

Dudhope Castle in Dundee

Kirsty said her tenants are delighted with the new premises after the move from Staffa Place.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander also encourages people to input into the building’s future.

He said: “I’m delighted that such an outward-looking and innovative organisation as The Circle has taken over the running of Dudhope Castle.

“Breathing new life into this building whilst also protecting its historical heritage was always our aim. I know The circle shares that ambition.”

