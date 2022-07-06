What should we do next with our Dundee castle?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new tenant of Dudhope Castle in Dundee is looking for ideas about its future from members of the public.

The 13th century Barrack Road building is owned by Dundee City Council who used it as offices until 2020.

Its sale was considered before councillors opted to lease it to social enterprise The Circle.

The group rents space to 11 tenants, who include Barnardo’s, Cornerstone, Funeral Link and Uppertunity.

Although the building’s offices are at full capacity, The Circle is looking to make the historic building more accessible to the public.

For the first time in many years, the building is going to be open to the public next week.

The Circle will host tours and ask people to complete a survey about the A-listed building’s future use.

Chief executive Kirsty Thompson said: “We don’t want to be tenants in the building who don’t don’t utilise the history and engage with the community.

“We know there are many people in Dundee who are aware of Dudhope Castle but may never have been inside.

“We are trying to get views to figure out what next. We’ve got 11 tenants in there so there’s a limit to what we can do.

“There might be things we can do in terms of virtual reality tours of the site.

“One floor of the building is being used as storage but there’s potential to transform that.

“We are looking at the future in terms of the preservation, Heritage Lottery bids, how we can introduce the public a bit more to the space.”

The public consultations run from Monday to Friday next week from 10am to 4pm with a late opening until 7pm on Wednesday.

Castle’s long history

Visitors will also be able to view an exhibition about the castle’s history.

It depicts the castle’s links to William Wallace, its time as World War Barracks and as Abertay’s Business School.

The Circle rents workspaces in the castle to charities, social businesses, and community groups.

The group is also leading the way in working practices, introducing a four-day week over a year ago.

Kirsty said her tenants are delighted with the new premises after the move from Staffa Place.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander also encourages people to input into the building’s future.

He said: “I’m delighted that such an outward-looking and innovative organisation as The Circle has taken over the running of Dudhope Castle.

“Breathing new life into this building whilst also protecting its historical heritage was always our aim. I know The circle shares that ambition.”