‘He’ll be in Heaven laughing’: Family’s tribute to Forfar dad-of-two, John Morrison, 52

By Lindsay Bruce
August 24 2022, 10.30am
Forfar mechanic and dad-of-two, John Morrison, 52.
Forfar mechanic and dad-of-two, John Morrison, 52.

Forfar father-of-two, John Morrison, lived to make people smile. Now his family are taking comfort from the thought he’s laughing in Heaven.

Known for his happy-go-lucky nature and cheeky personality, life without the 52-year-old mechanic seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

However, tragedy struck for John and his family when he suffered a massive heart attack at home. Despite the courageous efforts of his children – who performed CPR on their dad – he didn’t recover.

The family has now paid tribute to ‘one of life’s good guys’.

“It’s such a big loss. We just loved him, and he loved us dearly too.”

Growing up

Born in Blairgowrie Cottage Hospital, John arrived on November 30, 1969. He was the the second son of farmworker Alister Morrison and his wife Liz, and was younger brother to Bill.

Ever the cheeky chap, a young John is shown with big brother Bill and his parents.

Due to his father’s work John moved home numerous times in his childhood. The family spent time living on farms in Perthshire, Eassie, Inverarity and Duntrune, and he attended Murroes Primary School.

After Monifeith High School his first job was with blacksmith Colin Paton at Tealing.

A jack-of-all-trades John would help out wherever he was needed. However, at 17 he began an apprenticeship to become a mechanic with Tayside Contracts in Dundee.
Spending time in their Forfar depot too, it was a trade that would serve him well.

Always smiling, John Morrison, centre, with his dad and elder brother.

Over the years John worked offshore, with Sandy Kidd, and for his most recent employer, the Laird Brothers – concrete specialists in Forfar, where he had been for the last six years.

Lasting love

In 1992 John met the love of his life, Linda Ross, at the Royal Nightclub in Forfar.

Smitten with each other from the outset, Linda loved John’s infectious laugh and mischievous nature. They moved in to their Wellbraehead home together in 1995 before upsizing with a move to Thornton Park.

John shown with his daughter Hayley’s dog Milo.

While there John became a father, welcoming daughter and son, Hayley and Drew into the world. A doting dad, his kids motivated him to work hard and in 2002 the four of them moved to their current home in Westfield Loan which John transformed into their forever family home.

Fun father

John enjoyed being a dad and loved nothing better than to create fun in public by being loud or doing something to embarrass his kids.

“John was the best dad ever…  a dad who just wanted to make sure his children smiled and enjoyed life as much as he did,” said Linda. “He never outgrew fun. He was never inhibited.”

Doting dad, John Morrison, who passed away aged 52.

When he wasn’t working John loved taking trips away in the caravan or watching box sets with Linda or Still Game with Drew.

Also a fan of Monty Python, James Bond and a well-brewed cup of tea – football was the only thing he was known to dislike.

‘One of the good guys’

Particularly close to his aunt Isobel, who called him ‘one of life’s good guys’, John treasured time with family and friends, believing there more to life than just the here and now. Although making the most of every minute summed up his life.

Whether it was pretending to be his mum – complete with apron and hat – rescuing pups as a boy, or building a life worth living for his kids, John gave everything he did 100 per cent.

Game for a laugh: John as a young man shown dressed as his mother.

John passed away at home on August 3 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mum Liz, brother Bill and sister-in-law Louise, his partner Linda and children, Hayley (25) and Drew (20).

Final farewell

A celebration of John’s life took place on Wednesday August 17, at Glamis Church, followed by an interment at Glamis Cemetery.

A donation was taken for the British Heart Foundation and music by Keane, The Smiths and Louis Armstrong was played.

Milo the dog – with John Morrison, pictured in happier times.

Known to watch paranormal TV shows which whet his curiosity, John often spoke about being reunited with those who had passed before him, and life after death.

Linda added: “He was a good soul. I keep thinking he’ll be up in heaven now just laughing with the rest of them. That thought brings us comfort.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

