Kelman Mearns: Former Dundee businessman dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Kelman Mearns: Former Dundee businessman dies aged 93

By Chris Ferguson
September 21 2022, 1.30pm Updated: September 21 2022, 3.21pm
Former Dundee businessman Kelman Mearns.
Former Dundee businessman Kelman Mearns.

Kelman Mearns of Dundee, who spent a lifetime in the clothing business, has died aged 93.

He was in the family business of JK Mearns and Co. Ltd, which operated a factory in the city for many years.

In later life he was a manufacturers’ agent who developed close relationships with retailers across Scotland.

Sport

He was a noted sportsman who played rugby at a high level, batted for Forfarshire at cricket and was a dedicated golfer and skier.

Kelman was also a Kirk elder, a member of the Bonnetmakers’ Trade and an active member of the Guildry Incorporation of Dundee.

He was born in Dundee in 1929 to William Kelman Mearns and Janet Stewart Wright.

His grandmother’s maiden name had been Annie Kelman, which was where his name originated.

Kelman’s younger sister, Audrey, sadly died of an illness in her early 20s.

Champion

He was educated at Dundee High School from 1934 to 1943 where he emerged as swimming champion.

Between 1943 and 1947 he attended Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh and turned out for the Scottish schoolboys’ rugby team.

After the war, Kelman did his National Service with the Royal Artillery, some of his time being spent on Sentosa, an island off Singapore.

Career begins

As the 1950s dawned he started work at JK Mearns and Co. Ltd, where he began at the bottom and learned all parts of the manufacturing process.

In April 1959 he married Judith Joclyn Anderson and went on to have two children, Graeme Kelman, who died aged 57, and Nicola Gail.

When the firm was sold in the early 1960s, Kelman set up in business on his own as a manufacturers’ agent.

Glenshee development

In his younger years, apart from his prowess at rugby, tennis, golf and cricket, he was a member of Dundee Ski Club and helped erect the original ski lifts at Glenshee.

Sadly, Judy died in 1986 at the age of 50. He and his second wife, Sally, had been childhood acquaintances and met up again at a wedding. They married in 1987 and went on to share a love of skiing.

Gardening was another of Kelman’s interests and he would spend many hours working in his garden or greenhouse.

He had an extensive knowledge of birds, enjoyed Scottish country dancing and was a huge fan of classical music.

Church life

For many years he was an elder at Longforgan Parish Church and in later life returned to the Parish Church of Dundee, St Mary’s, as a member and elder.

A service of thanksgiving for Kelman Mearns will take place at Longforgan Parish Church, on Thursday September 22 at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Longforgan churchyard.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Dottie Gillespie of Arbroath, who has died aged 88.
Dottie Gillespie obituary: Arbroath gran who loved sing-songs with her sisters and friends
1
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
A moment of Scottish, sombre simplicity starts Queen Elizabeth's elegant send-off
Artist Ian Kennedy, who died earlier this year.
Dundee comic artist Ian Kennedy's final work to be published
0
Peter Irvine
Peter Irvine obituary: Blairgowrie plumber loved his work and community
0
Margaret Cockburn.
Margaret Cockburn obituary: 'Stoical' Strathkinness woman who battled cancer for 34 years
0
The royal cortege passes along the Kingsway, Dundee.
Respectful crowds line Kingsway in Dundee to 'celebrate' life of Queen
0
A young Elizabeth plants a tree at Glamis, her mother's ancestral home.
Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle
0
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.
Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight
0
The Queen in Scotland on her 67th wedding anniversary in 2014.
Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022
0
Sandy Brand.
Sandy Brand: Dundee FC ball boys and girls supervisor dies
0

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks