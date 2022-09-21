Kelman Mearns: Former Dundee businessman dies aged 93

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelman Mearns of Dundee, who spent a lifetime in the clothing business, has died aged 93.

He was in the family business of JK Mearns and Co. Ltd, which operated a factory in the city for many years.

In later life he was a manufacturers’ agent who developed close relationships with retailers across Scotland.

Sport

He was a noted sportsman who played rugby at a high level, batted for Forfarshire at cricket and was a dedicated golfer and skier.

Kelman was also a Kirk elder, a member of the Bonnetmakers’ Trade and an active member of the Guildry Incorporation of Dundee.

He was born in Dundee in 1929 to William Kelman Mearns and Janet Stewart Wright.

His grandmother’s maiden name had been Annie Kelman, which was where his name originated.

Kelman’s younger sister, Audrey, sadly died of an illness in her early 20s.

Champion

He was educated at Dundee High School from 1934 to 1943 where he emerged as swimming champion.

Between 1943 and 1947 he attended Merchiston Castle in Edinburgh and turned out for the Scottish schoolboys’ rugby team.

After the war, Kelman did his National Service with the Royal Artillery, some of his time being spent on Sentosa, an island off Singapore.

Career begins

As the 1950s dawned he started work at JK Mearns and Co. Ltd, where he began at the bottom and learned all parts of the manufacturing process.

In April 1959 he married Judith Joclyn Anderson and went on to have two children, Graeme Kelman, who died aged 57, and Nicola Gail.

When the firm was sold in the early 1960s, Kelman set up in business on his own as a manufacturers’ agent.

Glenshee development

In his younger years, apart from his prowess at rugby, tennis, golf and cricket, he was a member of Dundee Ski Club and helped erect the original ski lifts at Glenshee.

Sadly, Judy died in 1986 at the age of 50. He and his second wife, Sally, had been childhood acquaintances and met up again at a wedding. They married in 1987 and went on to share a love of skiing.

Gardening was another of Kelman’s interests and he would spend many hours working in his garden or greenhouse.

He had an extensive knowledge of birds, enjoyed Scottish country dancing and was a huge fan of classical music.

Church life

For many years he was an elder at Longforgan Parish Church and in later life returned to the Parish Church of Dundee, St Mary’s, as a member and elder.

A service of thanksgiving for Kelman Mearns will take place at Longforgan Parish Church, on Thursday September 22 at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Longforgan churchyard.

You can read the family’s announcement here.